Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to change court seat





The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s petition for a change of court seat citing the fragile security situation at the premises.

Khans’ lawyers wanted his cases to be heard in a relatively secure facility at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in Sector G-11 of Sector F-8 Markaz.

The plea asserted that the fragile public order situation at the F-8 Markaz Sector Sessions Court premises did not allow Khan to appear before the trial courts of the competent judicial magistrates.

However, on Monday, the court rejected his plea, saying: “In the event that the decision is against you, you can come back to this court.

The leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been granted preventive bail by the court until June 12. These cases were based on FIRs recorded at four police stations in Islamabad.

Recorded FIRs accused Khan of inciting people to block major highways and attacking police officers on May 9. In two other FIRs, Khan also faces charges of complicity in attacks on police officers.

Imran Khan’s supporters say their companies are being targeted in Pakistan

In an FIR registered with Kohsar police, the former prime minister, his wife Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari were accused of misusing a store receipt to sell Toshakhana watches.

Earlier in March, at least 25 people were injured and 30 automobiles and a police chowki were set on fire during clashes between police and PTI supporters in Islamabad when former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Complex Federal Judicial Officer (FJC) to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Khans breaks silence on exodus

Meanwhile, in an informal interaction with reporters at the courthouse, Khan discussed the mass exodus of party leaders, following a crackdown by the establishment following the May 9 riots. , during which several military installations were targeted.

The plan is clear, a new party has been formed (by the defectors). It makes no difference who comes or goes. I don’t feel bad about people leaving the party, in fact they hurt themselves. I am not a traitor, in fact my own party leaders stabbed me, he said.

On Friday, dozens of disgruntled leaders who quit the PTI party formed a new political party allegedly backed by the powerful military.

Khan’s old friend and sugar tycoon Jahangir Khan Tareen, who leads 100 former PTI workers who left the party following the May 9 attacks on military installations, announced the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party in Lahore.

He also said the party will fight in the next general election to be held in October.

