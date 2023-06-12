Central development problem for the countries of the South: PM Modi at the G20 meeting





Expressing the concerns of Southern countries at the meeting of G20 development ministers in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “development is a central issue for Southern countries”.

“Countries in the Global South have been hit hard by the disruption created by the global Covid pandemic. And, the food, fuel and fertilizer crises due to geopolitical tensions have dealt another blow… We must ensure that no one is left behind,” he said. “It is imperative that this group sends a strong message to the world. that we have an action plan to get there.

Modi also called for reforms in multilateral financial institutions, particularly in broadening eligibility criteria, to ensure that “funding is accessible to those who need it”. He cited India’s Aspirational Districts program. Calling them pockets of underdevelopment, he said, “Our experience shows that they have now become the catalysts for growth in the country. I urge G20 development ministers to explore this development model. This may be relevant as you work to accelerate the 2030 Agenda.”

VIDEO | Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes delegates to the G20 Development Ministers Meeting, which is being held in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/9MwNBR02DB Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2023 Highlighting the problem of the growing data divide, Modi said high-quality data is essential for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation and public service delivery. He said “the democratization of technology is a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide.” In India, he said, digitization has brought about a revolutionary change where technology is used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible and ensure inclusiveness. He added that India is willing to share its experience with partner countries. Modi also emphasized a pro-planet lifestyle, recalling the launch of Mission LiFE in 2022, and also highlighting the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment in achieving the goals of sustainable development (SDGs). The Prime Minister welcomed delegates to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, calling it the oldest living city in the mother of democracy. Highlighting the importance of Kashi, he said it had been the center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture and spirituality for centuries, and encouraged delegates to get out, explore and experience the spirit of Kashi. In his keynote address, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is chairing the session, said the world today is facing multiple unprecedented challenges due to conflict, pandemic, climate change and global warming. stubborn inflation. As always, in these times, the weak and vulnerable bear the brunt, he said. Prospects for a global economic recovery remain bleak amid supply chain disruptions, the protracted debt crisis and pressures on energy, food and fertilizers, he said, adding that the world was facing multiple interrelated crises. He called on the G20 countries to come together and face the crisis as one family. We must break down all silos and destroy all fragmentations, he said, adding, “The international community must speak in unison for those in need. No less than 200 delegates are attending the meeting, which will be held in Varanasi from June 11-13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-g20-development-ministers-meeting-8658089/

