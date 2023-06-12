Donald Trump’s former attorney general William Barr says he’s ‘grilled’ if the indictment allegations turn out to be true





Former US Attorney General William Barr says Donald Trump is “toast” if allegations he deliberately kept hundreds of highly classified documents prove true in the 37-count indictment. accusation by special counsel Jack Smith against the former president.

Key points: William Barr served as attorney general to former US President Donald Trump from 2019 to 2020. Mr. Barr says the charges against Mr. Trump under the Espionage Act are “solid”. Mr Trump says he will continue his 2024 presidential campaign even if convicted.

The indictment alleged that Mr Trump, who is the current Republican front-runner in the 2024 White House race, had documents relating to military secrets and the US nuclear program after he left the White House at the start of 2021.

Mr. Trump retained documents from national intelligence agencies at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his golf club in New Jersey, according to the indictment.

Mr. Barr, who served as Mr. Trump’s attorney general from February 2019 to December 2020, defended Mr. Smith’s indictment on Sunday.

“I was shocked at the sensitivity of these documents and their number, and I think the Espionage Act charges that he deliberately withheld these documents are strong charges.” , did he declare.

“If even half of this is true, then he’s screwed.”

Boxes containing classified documents were stored on a stage in the White and Gold Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, according to the indictment. (Reuters: US Justice Department/Handout)

Mr. Trump responded to Mr. Barr’s comments with criticism and insults, describing Mr. Barr as “lazy” and “weak” on his Truth Social social media platform.

Mr Trump said Mr Barronly made the comments because he was upset and it was misinformation.

“Turn off Fox News when that ‘Gutless Pig’ is on,” he said.

The former president is scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday to make his first appearance on the charges.

Mr Trump told Politico on Saturday that he would continue his presidential campaign even if convicted in the case, saying “I will never leave”.

He plans to make remarks Tuesday night at his golf club in Bedminster, New York, his presidential campaign announced.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-Trump supporters drove a caravan from Miami to Palm Beach on Sunday to show their support for the former president, as has been done many times since he left office.

Cars adorned with American flags and pro-Trump slogans on signs made the 130-mile trip, honking their horns most of the way and meeting in the parking lot of a Palm Beach grocery store for a rally.

Of the 37 charges against Mr Trump, 31 of them relate to classified and top secret documents he kept after leaving the White House in early 2021.

The indictment alleges Mr Trump randomly stored the documents at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, refused to turn them over to the government and attempted to hide them from the FBI and even his own attorney after a grand jury released him. a subpoena demanding that he turn over all documents bearing classified marks.

His attorney, Alina Habba, who is not representing him in the case, told Fox News on Sunday that Mr. Trump was innocent of the charges and planned to vigorously defend himself in the case.

In the past, Mr. Barr has been a staunch defender of Mr. Trump, going so far as to appoint his own special counsel to determine whether the FBI wrongly opened an investigation into Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign on possible ties to Russia based on flimsy evidence.

But towards the end of his term, Mr. Barr’s opinion of Mr. Trump soured after the former president tried to pressure the Justice Department to launch bogus investigations into voter fraud, in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

No “personal documents”

Mr. Trump has previously defended his retention of the classified documents, claiming without evidence that he declassified them while in office, a defense his allies have also repeated.

“I stand by the president’s word that he said he did it,” U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told CNNon on Sunday when asked. asked if he had any evidence to support Mr Trump’s claim.

Boxes of documents were also kept in a bathroom, between the toilet and the shower. (Reuters: US Justice Department/Handout)

In previous litigation related to the FBI’s search of his Florida home, Mr. Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly refused to make that argument in their court filings, and the indictment also contains evidence that Mr. Trump knew he had kept files that remained highly classified.

“As president, I could have declassified it,” Trump said in the indictment of a military document he allegedly displayed during a meeting at his New York golf club. Jersey in July 2021.

“Now I can’t, you know, because it’s still a secret.”

Mr. Trump and his allies have also separately tried to argue that the records at the heart of the case are personal in nature and covered by the Presidential Records Act.

“He has every right to have classified documents that he is declassifying under the Presidential Records Act,” Ms Habba told Fox News on Sunday.

Mr Barr said the claim that the documents were Mr Trump’s personal records is “facefully ridiculous”.

He said that because the documents referenced in the indictment are “official documents” prepared by government intelligence agencies, they are considered the property of the US government.

“Battle plans for an attack on another country or Department of Defense documents on our capabilities are in no universe the personal documents of Donald J. Trump,” he said.

Reuters/ABC

