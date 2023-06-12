Erdogan and Orban, already let Sweden into NATO





Comment this story Comment Will they or won’t they? Since Sweden applied to join NATO last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have blocked its joining the alliance. Today, Sweden went above and beyond to meet Turkish demands. And Erdogan, having won his third term, no longer needs to be hard on his audience. In the interest of Western unity, the two leaders must drop their veto and admit Sweden as the 32nd ally at the NATO summit in Vilnius next month. Their parallel tracks of obstruction certainly raised eyebrows. Both have been particularly cordial with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose attack on Ukraine initially motivated Finland and Sweden to seek protection in NATO. Erdogan even bought a Russian surface-to-air missile system, a headache for a NATO ally. Orban, whose country is also part of the European Union, continues to resist block sanctions against Russia. This month he was awarded the first degree of the Order of Glory and Honor of Russia by Kirill, Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Putin confidant and staunch supporter of the invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan and Orban claim to have their own reasons for blocking Sweden and say they are not coordinating. If so, their coming together is a remarkable coincidence. Sweden applied jointly with its Nordic neighbor Finland, and initially Erdogan and Orban vetoed both. When Erdogan finally gave Helsinki the green light this spring, Orban dropped his objections at the same time. Erdogan’s beef with Sweden is more inscrutable than Orbans. The Turkish strongman accuses the Scandinavians of coddling Kurds and terrorists, which for Erdogan are interchangeable terms. Sweden has long labeled the PKK, a Kurdish guerrilla movement, a terrorist organization, but so far not the various other Kurdish groups in Syria that Erdogan also wants to root out. Erdogan therefore insisted that Sweden crack down more harshly on terrorists according to the Turkish definition, banning their gatherings and extraditing to Turkey any Kurds he wishes to lock up. He also demanded that Sweden lift its embargo on arms sales to Turkey, imposed for Erdogan’s military adventurism in Syria in 2019. I did not expect Sweden, which considered itself a moral superpower, to give in so quickly to Erdogan’s blackmail. But it is. The ban on arms deliveries was lifted last fall. This no doubt makes sense among countries considering being allies. The designations of what constitutes a terrorist group have also been strengthened. A new law came into effect this month that criminalizes participation in such movements, as it also required fine-tuning of the Swedish constitution’s clauses on freedom of association. The Council on Legislation, a legal watchdog, criticized him. And now the extraditions begin. Last week, Sweden’s highest court allowed the government to decide whether or not to send a man who supports the PKK to Turkey. But when he was arrested there in 2014, it was for possession of cannabis, not terrorism. When he was later released on parole, he moved to Sweden, where he was again arrested at the request of Ankara. He now says Turkey doesn’t want him for the weed, but for his Kurdish sympathies and insults to the president. Erdogan has a list of a hundred others he wants to extradite. Such cases will make Swedes wonder what NATO membership means to them. In May, a group of Swedish intellectuals published an open letter expressing concern about the rule of law in the country. What if Erdogan then decides he wants to depose King Carl XVI Gustaf and proclaim a Swedish republic, then give him Sharia? In a world that has evil aggressors like Putin, the sad reality is that joining the alliance is indeed worth the cost of freedom, as long as it stays within bounds. And it’s not just Sweden that is gaining in security; the alliance too. Finland added a huge army to NATO. Sweden will add martial prowess in the air, at sea and in cyberspace as well as in Gotland. This Swedish island in the Baltic Sea is strategically located just opposite the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and the three exposed NATO allies of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In more peaceful times, it was demilitarized. But since Putin’s annexation of Crimea, the Swedes have once again stationed troops there. Because it is perfect, i.e. an unsinkable aircraft carrier, it is assumed that both sides, Russia and NATO, would try to control it in a conflict. Let’s make Gotland an official part of NATO now. If Erdogan and Orban fail to understand the military and geopolitical significance of Sweden’s NATO membership, then the other 29 members should question the pair’s loyalty to the alliance. Over time, this ambiguity could become as serious a threat to the West as Putin, but more insidious. Now is an opportunity for Orban and Erdogan to think about priorities and then embrace Sweden with open arms. More from Bloomberg Opinion: The existential question about Putin’s mercenary boss: Andreas Kluth There are right and wrong ways to fight for democracy: Andreas Kluth Destroying a dam in Russia is another war crime: Andreas Kluth This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Andreas Kluth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics. A former editor of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for The Economist, he is the author of Hannibal and Me. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/06/12/erdogan-and-orban-let-sweden-into-nato-already/8c395d02-08d8-11ee-8132-a84600f3bb9b_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

