Legit! Jokowi Allows Freeport Cs Exports Until May 31, 2024

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government has officially extended the export of several mineral raw materials, including copper, iron, lead or zinc from June 11, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

Permission to expand the export of mineral products is contained in Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) No. 7 of 2023 regarding the further development of domestic metallic mineral refining facilities.

In article 3 of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources No. 7 of 2023, it reads as follows:

(1) Holders of IUP at the stage of activity of Exploitation of Metallic Minerals or holders of IUPK at the stage of Exploitation of Metallic Minerals for raw materials in copper, iron, lead or zinc which are under construction and undertake to complete the construction of Purification Facilities themselves or to work together to build Refining Facilities may carry out Sales of Transformation Results abroad for a certain amount using the Poste/HS Tariff (Harmonized System) in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations until May 31, 2024.

(2) Sales of processing results abroad by holders of IUPs in the stage of activity Exploitation of the production of metallic minerals or holders of IUPK in the stage of activity Exploitation of the production of metallic minerals for copper, iron, lead or zinc products

as referred to in paragraph (1) is carried out under the following conditions:

A. made processed products;

b. the physical progress of the construction of the Treatment Plant has reached at least 50% (fifty percent) as of January 31, 2023 of the progress plan

the physical construction of the old treatment facilities which are calculated cumulatively up to the last 1 (one) month by the Independent Verifier;

vs. pay export duties in accordance with the provisions of the legislation; And

d. respect the minimum processing limit in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.

(3) The cooperation for the construction of purification facilities referred to in paragraph (1) takes the form of direct participation in commercial entities holding authorizations for commercial activity of transformation and/or refining.

This Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources officially entered into force on June 11, 2023. Stipulated by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif on June 6, 2023 and promulgated on June 9, 2023.

According to data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, at least five companies producing copper, iron, lead and zinc have completed progress in the construction of processing and refining facilities (smelters ) by more than 50% as of January 31, 2023. The five companies are:

1. PT Freeport Indonesia

The construction progress of the copper smelter is 54.52% as of January 2023. Currently, it is still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at 3 billion US dollars, and the investment realization has reached 1.68 billion US dollars.

2. PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara/ PT Amman Mineral Industry

The construction progress of the copper smelter is 51.63% in January 2023. It is currently still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at US$983 million and the investment realization has reached US$507.5 million.

3. PT Sebuku lateritic iron ores

The construction progress of the iron foundry is 89.79% as of February 2023. Currently, it is still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at $51.53 million and the realization of the investment has reached $46.27 million.

4. PT Kapuas Prima Coal/PT Kapuas Prima Citra

Advancement of 100% lead smelter development in May 2021. Currently in trial phase (hot commissioning). The value of the investment is estimated at 10 million US dollars and the realization of the investment has reached 10 million US dollars (100%).

5. PT Kapuas Prima Coal/ PT Kobar Lamandau Mineral

The construction progress of the zinc smelter is 89.65% as of February 2023. Currently, it is still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at US$22.5 million and the investment realization has reached US$20.2 million.

