Politics
Legit! Jokowi Allows Freeport Cs Exports Until May 31, 2024
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government has officially extended the export of several mineral raw materials, including copper, iron, lead or zinc from June 11, 2023 to May 31, 2024.
Permission to expand the export of mineral products is contained in Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) No. 7 of 2023 regarding the further development of domestic metallic mineral refining facilities.
In article 3 of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources No. 7 of 2023, it reads as follows:
(1) Holders of IUP at the stage of activity of Exploitation of Metallic Minerals or holders of IUPK at the stage of Exploitation of Metallic Minerals for raw materials in copper, iron, lead or zinc which are under construction and undertake to complete the construction of Purification Facilities themselves or to work together to build Refining Facilities may carry out Sales of Transformation Results abroad for a certain amount using the Poste/HS Tariff (Harmonized System) in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations until May 31, 2024.
(2) Sales of processing results abroad by holders of IUPs in the stage of activity Exploitation of the production of metallic minerals or holders of IUPK in the stage of activity Exploitation of the production of metallic minerals for copper, iron, lead or zinc products
as referred to in paragraph (1) is carried out under the following conditions:
A. made processed products;
b. the physical progress of the construction of the Treatment Plant has reached at least 50% (fifty percent) as of January 31, 2023 of the progress plan
the physical construction of the old treatment facilities which are calculated cumulatively up to the last 1 (one) month by the Independent Verifier;
vs. pay export duties in accordance with the provisions of the legislation; And
d. respect the minimum processing limit in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.
(3) The cooperation for the construction of purification facilities referred to in paragraph (1) takes the form of direct participation in commercial entities holding authorizations for commercial activity of transformation and/or refining.
This Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources officially entered into force on June 11, 2023. Stipulated by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif on June 6, 2023 and promulgated on June 9, 2023.
According to data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, at least five companies producing copper, iron, lead and zinc have completed progress in the construction of processing and refining facilities (smelters ) by more than 50% as of January 31, 2023. The five companies are:
1. PT Freeport Indonesia
The construction progress of the copper smelter is 54.52% as of January 2023. Currently, it is still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at 3 billion US dollars, and the investment realization has reached 1.68 billion US dollars.
2. PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara/ PT Amman Mineral Industry
The construction progress of the copper smelter is 51.63% in January 2023. It is currently still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at US$983 million and the investment realization has reached US$507.5 million.
3. PT Sebuku lateritic iron ores
The construction progress of the iron foundry is 89.79% as of February 2023. Currently, it is still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at $51.53 million and the realization of the investment has reached $46.27 million.
4. PT Kapuas Prima Coal/PT Kapuas Prima Citra
Advancement of 100% lead smelter development in May 2021. Currently in trial phase (hot commissioning). The value of the investment is estimated at 10 million US dollars and the realization of the investment has reached 10 million US dollars (100%).
5. PT Kapuas Prima Coal/ PT Kobar Lamandau Mineral
The construction progress of the zinc smelter is 89.65% as of February 2023. Currently, it is still under construction. The value of the investment is estimated at US$22.5 million and the investment realization has reached US$20.2 million.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Revealed! Jokowi’s reason for saving Freeport from disaster
(Finally)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230612112300-4-445082/sah-jokowi-izinkan-ekspor-freeport-cs-sampai-31-mei-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump is the worst man in America, the scathing editorial of his favorite newspaper | world news
- Legit! Jokowi Allows Freeport Cs Exports Until May 31, 2024
- US Senator Revamps Crypto Regulation Efforts Amid SEC Lawsuits
- Den of Destiny Bar at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – World Of Walt
- Jacamo partners with LADbible to improve digital content and launch TikTok store
- A glance at last week’s biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Environment – The Role of the Agricultural Sustainability Advisory and Support Program – Teagasc
- CNN’s John King concludes from ‘Inside Politics’
- Erdogan and Orban, already let Sweden into NATO
- Diablo 4, Zelda hit #1 for 4 weeks in a row | UK box chart
- Alex Newell becomes the first non-binary actor to win a Tony Award – Rolling Stone
- New conference soccer prep schedules released