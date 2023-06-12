Understanding China’s Foreign Policy Changes – GIS Reports

Politics
In a word
- China tries to avoid alienating the West while keeping ties with Russia
- European countries remain divided and uncertain on policy with Beijing
- The war in Ukraine could determine the future of Xi’s foreign policy
After consolidating his power at the 20th Party Congress, President Xi Jinping set about rectifying the fallout caused by his unpopular zero-Covid policy and other flawed economic strategies. The original plan was to project a friendly western facade to attract more foreign capital.
Beijing has chosen to improve relations in the hope that it would prevent Washington from crippling China’s tech industry and give China leeway on other issues, such as Taiwan. Last November in Bali, President Xi met with US President Joe Biden and both pledged to defuse tensions. Measures to facilitate bilateral relations, such as the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens to China in early February this year, have been agreed. Mr. Xi even made sure to have a personal dinner with Mr. Blinken during his visit.
However, these efforts have been undermined by events since February. First, a Chinese military spy balloon encroached on US airspace. The United States not only shot down the balloon, but also leaked information about its origins. This angered President Xi greatly, as the incident tarnished China’s global reputation, especially in Southeast Asia.
Another source of frustration for the Chinese president is the recent tightening of US semiconductor regulations. According to him, this amounts to stripping China of its right to use advanced technologies and products from the West. What is even more troubling for President Xi is that the United States has essentially moved from a position of strategic ambiguity to a position of strategic clarity in its Taiwanese policy. Not only did this lead to increased arms shipments to Taiwan, but it also led to the mobilization of Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, improving Washington’s defensive position in the Taiwan Strait.
A new approach to foreign policy
In light of these developments, President Xi has decided to adopt a series of substantial changes in his foreign policy. First, he decided to take a confrontational stance against the United States and force them to recognize their missteps. Consequently, Chinese government officials have taken every opportunity to publicly castigate Washington. At the same time, Beijing has consistently rejected US proposals to establish a top-level hotline. Following the spy balloon incident, Chinese authorities intentionally created difficulties for several US companies operating in China.
Simultaneously, President Xi extended his overtures to Europe, noting that leading countries like France, which emphasize strategic autonomy, are more likely to be China’s partners. According to him, the European Union is an empty shell devoid of tangible power. To win the goodwill of European countries, the head of the Chinese mission to the EU, Ambassador Fu Cong, declared that the boundless partnership China struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022 was nothing more than diplomatic rhetoric.
China has offered to roll back the sanctions imposed on the EU the year before, on the condition that the EU ratifies the China-EU investment agreement in return. French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China has further convinced President Xi of the effectiveness of his European strategy. Mr. Macron not only led a delegation that struck substantial trade deals with China, including the supply of 160 Airbus aircraft, but have also agreed to jointly mediate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations following the Ukrainian counter-offensive this year.
Meanwhile, President Xi has further cemented his position as a strategic ally with Russia, especially after his decision to take a hard line with the United States. In a demonstrative gesture, he made a special visit to Moscow in March. For economic reasons and under pressure from Western countries, he chose not to support Moscow as the West feared, namely to send large quantities of arms openly, but rather by other means. These included buying more Russian oil and helping to improve the Russian military navigation system. He also instructed Defense Minister Li Shangfu to visit Moscow on April 16 to discuss military cooperation. Representative Xi Jinping, Mr. Li in particular rented President Putin for his contribution to the maintenance of world peace.
Strengthen ties with Russia and the EU
President Xi’s inclination towards Mr Putin is not only evident in these actions, but also in his longstanding contempt for the Ukrainian president. For a long time he avoided engaging directly with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. China’s Ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, remarked on April 21 this year: Even these former Soviet countries do not have effective status in international law because there is no international agreement in international law to realize their status as a sovereign country.
Hearing the backlash against Mr. Lus’ comments, President Xi realized that the remarks risked destroying the diplomatic atmosphere he had painstakingly cultivated to distance Europe from the United States. Recognizing the need for damage limitation, the Foreign Ministry distanced itself from Ambassador Lu on April 24. stating that his comments did not represent the position of the Chinese government. Mr. Xi also had an hour-long phone conversation with President Zelenskiy. However, aware of President Putin, Mr. Xi was keen to brief Russia ahead of the call, even advising in advance what he planned to say to President Zelenskiy. Obviously, he didn’t want to displease the Kremlin.
Beijing needs Europe and hopes the push for strategic autonomy will allow it to maintain close ties. Despite the recent recovery, China’s economic situation remains precarious. As the United States moves to wage a semiconductor war against China, much of the high-quality growth promised by President Xi is at risk. In this context, Europe can become a vital lifeline for him, not only for equipment, raw materials and chips, but also for technologies in other sectors.
Once the war in Ukraine is over, Beijing also hopes to play to its strengths (manufacture cheaper than the West) and make a fortune by rebuilding Ukraine under the Belt and Road Initiative.
In an effort to ingratiate himself with the EU, on April 26 the same day President Xi spoke with President Zelenskiy, China voted in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe. During the session, China initially abstained in a vote on Russian aggression against Ukraine, suggesting it was irrelevant. However, just two minutes later, China walked away from Russia and voted in favor of the comprehensive resolution, marking a quick and deliberate change of position.
However, China is not always kind to Europe. When the EU considered sanctions against Chinese companies that supported the Russian war effort, Beijing threatened to cut off solar and wind energy exports to Europe. Chinese leaders also reacted to the visit of German education ministers to Taiwan by canceling an official visit by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
Scenarios
It can be said that President Xi’s assertive diplomacy over the past few months has achieved some success for China. For example, they forged a loose alliance against the United States. Public discussions in China suggest the possibility that Beijing has not entirely discounted the prospect of Russian forces being defeated in Ukraine, which could lead to the downfall of President Putin. In this scenario, China should consider how to maintain its relationship with a post-Putin Russia to ensure stability in energy supply and trade.
Sino-European relations remain at a crucial point. European nations are considering a more hands-on, self-reliant approach to China. Germany, as an important European power, has not yet developed its China strategy due to differences of opinion between the parties. In addition, a German-Chinese government consultation meeting will take place in Berlin on June 20. China will undoubtedly seize these opportunities to further encourage Europe to maintain its independence.
Before long, however, President Xi Jinping may realize the futility of his attempts to separate European countries from the United States, even as Europe strives to develop a separate China strategy. Eventually, he may have to grudgingly accept the Biden administrations’ approach: a tough stance on tech competition, Taiwan and the South China Sea, coupled with cooperation in other areas. Recently, after a period of cold relations, Beijing allowed US climate envoy John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also attend a meeting on June 18. . But competition between China and the United States remains intense regardless of standardization efforts. Beijing’s attitude towards the United States and Europe will depend on various factors. The outcome of a major counter-offensive in Ukraine will be a key consideration. If successful, it could encourage President Xi to recalibrate his foreign policy toward more constructive global competition rather than a tense Cold War approach.
Conversely, if Ukraine achieves only modest results and the West, especially the United States and EU countries, struggles with rising energy prices and inflation , Beijing might feel encouraged to solidify an even stronger united front against the West. It would also make it more likely that some European states, like France, would take a softer stance on China.
