The government waits, watches Imran wear himself out

ISLAMABAD:

A member of the federal cabinet has revealed that the government’s current strategy is to simply watch and wait for former prime minister Imran Khan to be ‘worn out’ by a slew of cases as party leaders abandon him en masse.

The minister who requested anonymity said on Saturday that Imran used to “attack his rivals” for corruption and for criticizing the army, among other things. Now, he said, Imran faces criminal charges himself and is accused of inciting his party’s activists to attack civilian and military installations on May 9.

“The circle is complete,” the minister said, adding that the government had meanwhile adopted a “chill policy” and was just seeing how things, politically and legally, were progressing. To a question, he replied that Imran would not immediately be allowed to go abroad because it is “time to face the music”.

He alleged that Imran used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other investigative agencies against his opponents, accused them of corruption and poisoned the political arena by calling others thieves, looters and traitors.

“Just see the irony. He (Imran) is facing the same criminal charges now [that he used to level against others]. It’s karma, I guess”

A day after the coalition government presented its second federal budget, another member of the ruling alliance backed the minister’s statement and also agreed with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who recently said that Imran or his political opponents would survive when things had reached a point of no return.

In March, Sana said Imran had taken politics to a point where they would be forced to follow no principles let alone talk about democracy, saying either Imran or they would survive.

The minister said Imran, once an expert in wearing down opponents with relentless cases, now finds himself on the receiving end, saying he was simply mirroring the tactics he employed during his own reign.

While claiming that Imran was facing cases stemming from his own actions and decisions, he said the government just saw him wearing himself out in legal battles, hoping that Imran would eventually land in jail.

“If former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter could go to jail just before the 2018 elections, why couldn’t Imran suffer the same fate before the next elections in 2023? He asked.

Not so long ago, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) frequently accused his political rivals of corruption, thieves and traitors, he recalled, saying Imran’s desire to eliminating his political opponents was not even a secret.

Alleging that NAB was being used against Imran’s rivals, he said, the PTI government had even conveniently shown NAB’s performance in the government’s performance report.

During Imran’s rule, several key opposition figures, including then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were sent behind bars while others were released on bail. that they continued to fight corruption charges in court.

Throughout his tenure, the source said, Imran lambasted his rivals, lambasted them for criticizing the military, clearly dismissed allegations of using “double standards of accountability” in his anti-corruption campaign and tore his adversaries to shreds.

While alleging that Imran viewed “responsibility as a useful political weapon”, he said that Imran frequently reminded that “no one is above the law”. “He’s also not above the law,” he said.

Just a year after being ousted, Imran faces corruption charges and is accused of inciting his party’s activists and supporters to attack civilian and military installations on May 9, an allegation he denies.

Shortly after Imran’s arrest on May 9, PTI workers and supporters stormed the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the corps commander’s residence in Lahore while burning down the Pakistan Radio building. in Peshawar in addition to desecrating several other state symbols.

Soon after, the government and military swung into action as the Corps Commanders Conference, National Security Council and Federal Cabinet swore that everyone involved in arson and vandalism on key facilities would not be allowed to remain unscathed.

As a result, a crackdown began against PTI leaders and workers, which is still ongoing.

It appears that the forces that helped propel Imran through the halls of power now threaten to ruin his chances of returning to power.

Just a few weeks ago, almost everyone was convinced that Imran was the most popular leader and that nothing could prevent him from returning to power.

However, the May 9 incidents have changed a lot in a short time, as not only are the leaders and workers of his party facing legal action, but several bigwigs have left him and joined a new political party created by Imran’s old friend, Jahangir Khan Tareen, who had helped him form the government in 2018.

