American restaurant creates Modi Ji Thali in honor of PM Narendra Modis’ visit to the US later this month





In honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States (US), a restaurant in New Jersey has set up a special ‘thali“, according to the news agency YEARS. The ‘Modi jithali‘, hosted by Chef Shripad Kulkarni, is a mix of various Indian specialties including khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach and papad. Chef Kulkarni revealed that the dishes were added to the ‘Modi jithali‘ keeping in mind the preferences of the Indian diaspora living in the region. Each dish has been carefully crafted to cater to the taste buds of the Indian community residing in New Jersey. YEARS shared a video where Kulkarni can be seen showcasing a colorful thali and sharing details about the special offer.

According to reports, the restaurant owner also intends to launch another thali soon, which will be dedicated to the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar. Kulkarni believes the Native American community views Dr. Jaishankar as a rock star. The colorful thali is also a tribute to the recognition by the United Nations of 2023 as the International Year of Millet, as recommended by the Indian government in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time, during his first state visit to the United States. He will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for dinner on June 22. The Indian-American community is gearing up to show its support for Prime Minister Modi by holding an “India Unity Day” march in 20 major cities across America on June 18. Several notable Native Americans will gather on the North Lawns of the United Nations complex in New York on June 21 to join PM Modi in celebrating International Yoga Day. The Prime Minister will lead the event and is also expected to deliver a speech. The following day, more than 7,000 American Indians will gather on the South Lawns of the White House for what promises to be a momentous occasion. An elaborate welcoming ceremony awaits Prime Minister Modi, who will be greeted by the US president and first lady amid a 21-gun salute.

