Why the Biden and Clinton Classified Document Cases Differ From Trump’s

When Donald Trump was indicted last week for willfully withholding classified documents, many Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, cried foul, arguing that the Justice Department was treating the 45th president differently from Democrats who have is under investigation for possible mishandling of national security secrecy.

But Trump’s indictment itself helps explain the difference between his case and other high-profile investigations, like those of Hillary Clinton, President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, no not for what it charges, but for what it doesn’t do.

Trump faces 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, a felony under the Espionage Act that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Each tally represents a different highly sensitive document that Trump allegedly kept at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private club in Florida.

The warrant authorizing the search of former President Donald Trump’s home said officers were looking for documents possessed in violation of the Espionage Act. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

Twenty-one of those documents, including some involving nuclear secrets, were found by FBI agents who searched the estate in August, yielding a total of 102 classified documents, according to the indictment. The other 10 charges of willful withholding come from a batch of 38 classified documents turned over to the FBI last June in response to a grand jury subpoena.

But the historic investigation into the former president was rushed months earlier, in January 2022, when the former president turned over 15 boxes of papers to the National Archives and Records Administration. The agency was searching all of Trump’s presidential records since he left office.

Inside the boxes, archivists found 197 classified documents, some of them extremely sensitive, according to the government in court filings. That discovery set off the chain of events that led to Friday’s unveiling of a 38-count indictment against Trump and Walt Nauta, a trusted servant.

Notably, however, the indictment does not charge Trump with unlawfully keeping any of the 197 documents he returned to the archives.

It shows that if Trump had simply turned over all the classified documents he had, he likely never would have been charged with any crime, said Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor.

Trump’s latest indictment follows a months-long investigation, marking the first federal criminal prosecution of a former president. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

It’s not about what documents were seized, but what former President Trump did after the government sought to recover those documents, said Mintz, who noted that cases of willful withholding depend on often about the amount of evidence prosecutors can find that a person deliberately withheld material or refused to return it.

Why are the 31 documents listed in Trump’s indictment so sensitive?

The indictment offers anecdote after alleged anecdote accusing the former president of seeking to hide and preserve some of the classified documents, so much so that Trump and Nauta are accused of conspiring to obstruct the investigation and conspiring to conceal the truth not only from the government, but even from Trump’s own lawyer.

These allegations include: moving boxes out of a storage room; telling a lawyer to search this room for classified documents without saying that dozens of boxes were kept elsewhere; suggesting that a lawyer hide or destroy documents that have been subpoenaed; and causing another person to make false statements about whether all classified documents had been produced.

It’s not the kind of evidence you typically find in a case like this, and it’s certainly not the kind of evidence so far that has come out of the Biden investigation or the case of the Clinton mail server, Mintz said.

According to the indictment, Trump pondered the Clinton case in May 2022 as he discussed how to respond to the subpoena he had just received.

As a presidential candidate against Clinton in 2016, he had spoken out against her using a personal email server to conduct government business while secretary of state, an arrangement that led to the sharing of classified information on an unclassified, non-governmental computer server. The Clinton case was also different from the Trump case in another key respect: While the chainmail chains discussed classified topics, they were not classified documents in the traditional sense, with extensive marks and acronyms.

But when discussing his own case of mismanagement last year, Trump seized on another facet of the Clinton investigation: that Clinton’s lawyers reviewed more than 60,000 emails and turned over about 30,000 to government officials because they were deemed to be related to his official duties. Clinton’s attorneys deleted the rest, about 30,000 emails, after deeming them personal and unrelated to her work. It has long been common practice in the federal government for officials to review their own correspondence in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and decide which of their emails are personal and therefore not forwarded. In the Clinton case, her lawyers did it for her.

As a candidate and president, Trump has denounced the decision to delete the emails. In July 2016, he famously said at a press conference: Russia: If you listen, I hope you can find the missing 30,000 emails. I think you will probably be amply rewarded by our press.

In Georgia speech, Trump eyes indictment with bluff and bluster

When the grand jury subpoena for any classified documents arrived at his doorstep, however, Trump expressed a very different view to his attorney, according to the indictment, praising Clinton’s attorney for the deletion of 30,000 emails.

Clinton’s lawyer, Trump reportedly said on May 23, 2022, was the one who deleted all of his emails, the 30,000 emails, because they basically dealt with his schedule, his going to the gym and his beauty appointment. And he was great. And him, so she didn’t have any problems because he said he was the one who deleted them.

Trump told the story more than once that day, the indictment notes dryly.

I really don’t think there’s a plausible comparison between the Trump case and the Hillary Clinton case, said Robert Kelner, a veteran DC attorney. The main difference is that in the Hillary Clinton case, as we learned from the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report, there was no evidence that Hillary Clinton sought to obstruct the justice. Trump’s indictment focuses on his rather tough efforts to obstruct justice. This is the fundamental difference.

Kelner is critical of the FBI’s handling of certain aspects of the Clinton case, saying that at times the agency fired punches when it came to investigating the conduct of some of those around her. But he said those criticisms didn’t change the fact that Trump appears to have repeatedly tried to keep documents he couldn’t legally have, unlike Clinton.

They basically have a match, set and match against Trump based on the evidence in the indictment, he said.

Kelner warned, however, that he expects Trump’s lawyers to fight hard, potentially trying to convince at least one juror that a former president shouldn’t go to jail over the documents case. He said there was a very real chance the Trumps team could get a mistrial, no matter how strong the evidence.

Comparing Trump’s indictment to the ongoing Biden investigation is more difficult, in part because fewer facts are known about the current president’s possession of classified documents while out of office.

The Justice Department began investigating the case late last year when a dozen classified documents were found in a Washington think tank office that Biden had used before becoming president, suggesting that the documents may have dated from his tenure as vice president.

A few weeks after this discovery, a small number of classified documents were also found at Bidens Wilmington, Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate whether any crimes have been committed. Bidens’ attorneys say they cooperated at every stage of the investigation and readily returned all classified documents found in Wilmington’s office and home. An FBI search of Bidens’ beach house turned up no classified documents.

Trump’s longstanding disregard for intelligence rules predicted his indictment

The Pence case also underscores the key distinction in national security investigations involving presidents, former top officials or presidential candidates that it is not so much what gets taken, but what gets kept. Just a week before Trump was indicted, the Justice Department informed Pence that it had closed an investigation into whether he had mishandled classified information.

FBI agents had conducted a consensual search of Pence’s Indiana home in February, after a lawyer for Pence found a small number of potentially sensitive or classified documents there in late January. The FBI search revealed an additional classified document, according to an adviser.

All documents were quickly turned over to government authorities, Pence’s attorney said.

Days after the Justice Department closed the case, Pence officially announced his candidacy for president in 2024.

He joined a crowded Republican field, in which Trump is the frontrunner.

