Too bad Poor, Picked-Upon Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

The London Call:What does India look like from afar? Imminent world power or dysfunctional democracy? And what is happening in Britain and the West that India needs to know and perhaps learn? This bimonthly column helps to forge the bonds so essential in our globalized world.

It’s strange how some of the most powerful men in the world constantly complain about being victimized. When held to account, they insist that this is all a political stunt, an outrage, ridiculous. There is not a flicker of remorse or regret for their misdeeds, no willingness to take responsibility for their own decisions and actions.

I am of course thinking of those terrible twins of the western world, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. Both have had a rough week. Trump has become the first former US president to face federal criminal charges. He will appear in court on Tuesday charged with 37 misdemeanors. These relate to the taking and hiding of classified documents, some apparently involving US defense plans and capabilities, after he left the White House two years ago. Along with the indictment, prosecutors released photographic evidence showing stacks of document boxes, some apparently including top-secret papers stored haphazardly in a bathroom at one of the Trumps’ properties in Florida. If convicted, he could end up in jail.

Johnson is set to be convicted by a powerful cross-party committee of MPs for deliberately or recklessly misleading the UK Parliament over the Partygate scandal, a series of parties and social events held at the Prime Minister’s office- cum-residence at 10 Downing Street which flagrantly breached the COVID lockdown restrictions at the time. He has already suffered the shame of paying a fine for breaking these regulatory rules which he himself introduced and publicly called for compliance. It was largely the reason for Johnson’s resignation as prime minister last year, after Tory MPs lost faith in the leader who in 2019 won them an emphatic election victory.

Although details of the committees’ decision have yet to be made public, they have been shared with Boris Johnson. Signal: explosion! Friday evening, the former PM released a lengthy angry and pitying statement saying he was convicted by a kangaroo court that wanted to overturn Brexit and his other achievements. Johnson announced that he was stepping down from parliament immediately; two of his closest allies also announced their immediate resignation as MPs. So there are three parliamentary by-elections ahead, which will be hotly contested and watched, not like Rishi Sunak, the current Conservative Prime Minister, had planned to spend his summer.

Besides being authoritative and arrogant, Johnson and Trump have much more in common. And not just their blonde hair styles. Both are right-wing populists who consider themselves anti-establishment and enjoy strong support among grassroots members of their own party. Both are outstanding political communicators. Both displayed on their way, and also once in power, a breathtaking lack of principle and integrity. On a personal level, both have been distinctly priapic and have children from at least three marriages or relationships.

But they are not clones. Boris Johnson is socially liberal, a supporter of same-sex marriage and abortion rights, while Donald Trump reflects the deep, honeyed conservatism of his political base. And while Johnson is sneaky and disorganized, his venality isn’t on the same scale.

Both men believe they can engineer a political comeback, but one has a much better chance than the other. Trump remains the clear favorite for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election. If the US economy slips or Joe Bidens’ age (he’s 80) becomes even more of a liability, Trump could win even though he’s still embroiled in legal cases.

Johnson’s possible return to power is more complex. He complains of having been trapped by a parliamentary commission which wants him as part of a political vendetta. But this committee has a conservative majority; and his sanction can be challenged in the full House of Commons, where the Tories again predominate. Johnson knows he has lost the confidence of most Tory MPs.

It’s also linked to a bitter rivalry with Sunak, whom Johnson blames for his expulsion from office. That feud was fueled by a murky but toxic row over what honors and political elevations Johnson wanted to hand out to some of his political cronies. Johnson’s vitriolic statement stepping down from parliament for now has been met with anger against Sunak for failing to make the most of Britain’s departure from the European Union and repeatedly raising taxes. He issued a rebellious rallying cry to his supporters: Do not be afraid to be a properly conservative government.

The three by-elections in the UK in the coming weeks will almost certainly underline just how far the Labor opposition is ahead of the Conservatives when it comes to public notoriety. This in turn makes it more likely that Sunak will lose next year’s general election, and will likely lose it badly.

Johnson’s twisted political logic seems to be that the more he can discredit Sunak’s leadership, the more likely the party (or the nation) will look to him to save it from collapse. It seems extremely unlikely. But then, once upon a time, Brexit.

Andrew Whitehead is an honorary professor at the University of Nottingham in the UK and a former BBC India correspondent.