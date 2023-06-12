Politics
Factbox: Top U.S.-China exchanges since Biden took office
June 12 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week for long-delayed talks aimed at stabilizing strained relations in what will be the first such visit by China’s top diplomat. Washington in five years.
A US official said he is expected to be there June 18.
After postponing a trip in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, Blinken is set to become the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since the president took office. Joe Biden in January 2021.
Below is a list of some of the other high profile exchanges between the United States and China since then.
BIDEN-XI PHONE CALL – February 10, 2021
Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared to disagree on issues ranging from trade to human rights, even as Xi warned that the confrontation would be a disaster for both nations. .
FIRST HIGH-LEVEL MEETING – 18 March 2021
The first high-level face-to-face meeting between the United States and China under the Biden administration took place in Anchorage, Alaska. It got off to a fiery start, with both sides blaming each other for the other’s policies in a rare public demonstration that underscored the tensions.
The talks were led on the US side by Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and on the Chinese side by senior diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi.
FIRST TRADE TALKS – May 26, 2021
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and then Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held virtual talks, the first high-level trade talks between the world’s two largest economies since Biden took office.
SENIOR US DIPLOMAT VISITS CHINA – July 26, 2021
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks with State Councilor Wang Yi in Tianjin, China. She remains the highest ranking US official to visit China since Biden became president.
BIDEN AND XI HOLD VIDEO MEETING – November 15, 2021
Biden and Xi spoke via video link for the first time in talks lasting more than three hours that covered a wide range of topics, including Taiwan, North Korea and trade.
SULLIVAN-YANG TALKS IN ROME – March 14, 2021
Weeks after China’s close ally Russia invaded Ukraine, Sullivan held a seven-hour meeting with Yang to warn Beijing not to help Moscow’s war effort.
DEFENSE LEADERS HOLD INITIAL TALKS – April 20, 2022
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a call with then-Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, the first talks between the two officials since Biden took office.
BLINKEN AND WANG TALK IN NEW YORK – September 23, 2022
Taiwan was at the center of the “direct and honest” 90-minute talks between Blinken and Wang on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a US official told reporters.
The talks came just over a month after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the democratic island China claims as its own, sparking a furious backlash from Beijing.
BIDEN AND XI MEET IN BALI – November 14, 2022
Biden and Xi held their long-awaited first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. During the three and a half hours of talks, the duo covered topics such as Taiwan and nuclear-armed North Korea.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS WELCOMES XI TO BANGKOK – November 19, 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris briefly met with Xi on the sidelines of the APEC Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand.
BLINKEN AND WANG HOLD TENSE TALKS IN MUNICH – February 19, 2023
Top diplomats from the two superpowers, Blinken and Wang, met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich, amid an ongoing dispute over the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
US AND CHINA TRADE OFFICIALS EXCHANGE BEARDS IN WASHINGTON – May 25, 2023
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao exchanged snipes over trade, investment and export policies during face-to-face talks in Washington DC, described by the Raimondo’s office as “frank and substantial”.
US DEFENSE LEADERS SHAKE HANDS AT SHANGRI-LA DIALOGUE – June 2, 2023
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shook hands with Chinese Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu on the sidelines of a security summit in Singapore, but the two did not have a “substantial exchange “, according to the Pentagon. The handshake came after China previously rejected a US proposal asking Austin and Li to hold formal talks at the Shangri-La dialogue.
Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
