Today is the 163rd day of 2023. There are 202 days left in the year.

Jamaican reggae and danceheall deejay Bounty Killer was born on this day 1972.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY

1667: A 15-year-old boy is the first to receive a blood transfusion when Jean-Baptiste Denys, physician to King Louis XIV of France, treats his fever with lamb’s blood.

OTHER EVENTS

1830: French colonization of Algeria begins when 34,000 French soldiers land 27 kilometers west of Algiers, at Sidi Ferruch.

1882: Anti-foreign riots break out in Alexandria, Egypt.

1901: The Cuban Convention makes this nation a quasi-protectorate of the United States.

1931: Al Capone is charged with 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.

1935: Paraguay and Bolivia sign a truce ending the bloody three-year Chaco War; Paraguay gets most of the disputed Chaco region while Bolivia gets a river port.

1937: Beginning of the purge of Russian generals by Stalin.

1940: Japanese planes bomb Chungking, China, capital of the nationalist movement.

1942: Anne Frank receives her diary as a birthday present in Amsterdam.

1952: Nordic nationals can cross the borders of their country without a passport for the first time.

1964: Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and other anti-apartheid leaders are sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa.

1976: A military coup in Uruguay overthrows civilian President Juan Bordaberry, triggering a nine-year dictatorship.

1987: The former Emperor of the Central African Republic, Jean-Bedel Bokassa, is sentenced to death for murder, arbitrary arrest and embezzlement of public funds.

1988: Protests break out against a controversial constitutional amendment making Islam the state religion in Bangladesh.

1993: UN forces launch an offensive against Somali warlord Mohammed Farah Aidid.

1994: The ex-wife of American football star OJ Simpson, Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman are found murdered.

1999: NATO troops invade Kosovo and find themselves face to face with Russian troops who seize Pristina airport, in an unexpected move; the Russian Foreign Minister calls the Russian deployment a mistake.

2003: Gregory Peck, best known for his role as Atticus Finch in 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird, dies at age 87. The UN Security Council passes a US-backed resolution that grants immunity from prosecution, by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and other citizens on UN missions from countries that had not ratified the Court’s founding treaty.

2004: Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister is shot dead on his way to work. First assassination of a senior civil servant since the announcement of a new interim government.

2005: Palestinian authorities carry out their first executions since 2002, killing four convicted murderers by firing squad in a campaign to end a growing tide of lawlessness.

2007: A Yugoslav war crimes tribunal convicts former Croatian Serb leader Milan Martic for mass murder, torture and persecution of non-Serbs from 1991 to 1995.

2008: Nepalese authorities take control of the main royal palace in Kathmandu, a day after the deposed King Gyanendra left to start his life as a civilian.

2009: The UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea, tightening an arms embargo and authorizing searches for ships on the high seas, in an attempt to thwart the nuclear and ballistic missile programs of the reclusive nation.

2010: Toy Story 3 is presented at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy, the first animated film to earn $1 billion. Ethnic riots ravage southern Kyrgyzstan, forcing thousands of Uzbeks to flee as their homes are set on fire by roving mobs of Kyrgyz men; the Kremlin offers only humanitarian aid when the caretaker government begs Russia to send troops to stop the violence.

2013: The Turkish government offers the first concrete move to end nearly two weeks of street protests, proposing a referendum on a development project in Istanbul that sparked protests that became the biggest challenge to the 10-man term. years of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2014: Ukraine’s president rallies support for his plan to end the fighting in the east of the country in phone calls with Russian and German leaders.

2016: The deadliest mass shooting in US history to date occurs when Omar Mateen opens fire on Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 and injuring more than 50 .

2018: A summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump marks the first time a North Korean leader and a sitting US president have met.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Charles Kingsley, British author and social reformer (1819-1875); Vinton Ruth Beckett, Jamaican Olympian (1923-2018); George HW Bush, former US President (1924-2018); Anne Frank, German-Jewish Holocaust columnist (1929-1945); Grandmaster Dee, American rapper (1962- ); Bounty Killer (born Rodney Basil Price), Jamaican reggae singer and dancehall deejay (1972- )

