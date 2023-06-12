Democratizing technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the democratization of technology to bridge the data divide and told G20 delegates that India was willing to share its experience with partner countries as digitalization has brought a revolutionary change here. Addressing G20 development ministers through a video address, Modi also advocated for reforms in multilateral financial institutions to broaden their eligibility criteria to ensure finance is accessible to those who need it. He highlighted the growing data divide and said high-quality data is essential for meaningful policy-making and effective public delivery. “In India, digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people,” he said. Modi spoke of the government’s efforts to boost development in more than 100 ambitious districts, a reference to underdeveloped areas. Also Read: India’s Internet Economy to Hit $1 Trillion by 2030 Noting that development is a central issue for countries in the South, he said these countries have been severely affected by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic. And, the food, fuel and fertilizer crises due to geopolitical tensions have dealt another blow, he added. “In such circumstances, the decisions you make are of great importance to humanity as a whole. I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the Sustainable Development Goals down. We must ensure that that no one is left behind. It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this,” he said. Describing Varanasi, where the meeting is taking place, as the oldest living city in the mother of democracy, the prime minister said it was a fitting venue for the meeting of G20 development ministers. “Kashi has been a center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture and spirituality for centuries. It possesses the essence of India’s diverse heritage and serves as a focal point for people from all parts of the country “, did he declare. Also read the India-USA model to learn how two strategic partners can work together across industries: USISPF President SHARE Copy link

