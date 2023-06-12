Pakistan in crisis: how secure are its nuclear weapons?





The events of May 9 in Pakistan are unprecedented. Huge crowds protesting the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked and vandalized military establishments and public buildings. The ransacking of the most visible and sacrosanct symbol of the Pakistani army, the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, marked a collapse, albeit temporary, of the security apparatus. The situation could have turned calamitous as there were rumors that some senior commanders were refusing to obey the orders of Army Chief General Asim Munir. Along with other ramifications of this chaos, serious questions are also being raised about the security of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

The events and their aftermath have amplified Pakistan’s unstable and fragile security environment. There were reports of mass resignations and dismissals of senior army officers at corps commander level after the May 9 uprising. The Lahore corps commander was removed from his post and many senior officers are said to have resigned. A Pakistani military spokesman came to a news channel to dispel rumors of sackings and resignations. The division within Pakistan’s military that emerged during and after the crisis does not bode well, especially for the country’s nuclear security safeguards.

Security concerns over Pakistan’s nuclear weapons have long preoccupied the international community. Among other threatening scenarios, the fear of rogue or disgruntled actors within the military gaining control of these weapons has been a constant concern. Experts have long argued that collaboration between insiders and jihadists poses the most serious threat to Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. The brazen attacks on Mehran Naval Base in 2011, Kamra Air Base in 2012, and PNS Zulfiqar in 2014 were blatant examples of insider-jihadist collaborations. The ever looming possibility of these two potentially dangerous elements coming together and acquiring a nuclear weapon is perhaps one of the most underestimated threats to international peace and security.

Pakistan claims that its nuclear security is infallible. Given the country’s complete opacity in sharing all nuclear security details, primary source materials that provide details of Islamabad’s nuclear security measures are scarce. Yet the work done by independent nuclear watchdogs like the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Arms Control Association provides an accurate account of its nuclear security measures.

Pakistan claims to have a robust Personnel Reliability Program (PRP), which assesses the suitability of personnel assigned to the security of its nuclear facilities and storage sites. The PRP would be designed to identify extremist sympathizers and spy agents within Pakistan’s nuclear security human resources. Site security is another area in which Pakistan boasts of its progress. The spate of attacks between 2011 and 2015 on Pakistan’s vital defense installations has prompted Pakistan to step up security at its site. The 2020 Nuclear Threat Initiative Report also showed that Pakistan has significantly improved its security there.

On the arms security front, Pakistan claims to have upgraded and indigenized its tamper-indicating devices (TIDs) used to detect physical tampering and unauthorized access. Pakistan claims to have developed its indigenous Permissive Action Links (PAL) to prevent unauthorized arming and detonation of nuclear weapons. With regard to transport security, it was reported that Pakistan, to avoid detection by enemy satellites and foreign intelligence agents, transported its nuclear materials, including fissile materials and warheads, in unmarked civilian vehicles with a minimum of security. This was potentially dangerous as it made these vehicles an easy target for terrorist attacks in the event of insider information.

However, the NTI 2020 report indicates that Islamabad has significantly improved the physical security of weapons and equipment during transport.

Overall, Pakistan appears to have made considerable progress in nuclear security, both physical and access control, although it is difficult to independently verify these claims. Yet current security measures for its warheads and nuclear materials may not be sufficient. There are limits to what physical security measures alone can do. The vulnerability of these weapons derives more from structural deficiencies in the governance mechanism of nations than from deficiencies in nuclear security measures.

Mere advances in physical security and access control do not guarantee a robust security framework. Vulnerability arises not only from the likelihood of operational attacks on its weapons sites, but also from inherent structural deficiencies like a fragile security environment and unstable nuclear decision-making. Pakistan’s move towards tactical nuclear weapons complicates its decision-making process. Pakistan believes that the best way to deter a conventional attack from India is to asymmetrically escalate a conflict by threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons first against advancing Indian forces once they cross the border into Pakistani territory, thus achieving deterrence through denial.

Pakistan is therefore compelled to undertake such command and control procedures where these battlefield weapons must be under the control of theater commanders for their first-use policy to appear credible. Islamabad’s strong inclination towards the use of tactical nuclear weapons makes the whole edifice vulnerable to organizational collapse, providing space for rogue elements within the armed forces to carry out their nefarious designs. A situation similar to May 9 provides an opportunity for disgruntled senior or middle commanders or powerful non-state actors to take advantage of the fluid situation.

Adversary capabilities are important, but structural vulnerabilities can allow even less capable adversaries to achieve their objectives. A fragile security environment amplifies organizational and decision-making vulnerabilities. Crises like this can threaten unity of command in Pakistan. Reported differences within the Pakistani military could seriously compromise its ability to stabilize the situation. Erosion of public trust in institutions can exacerbate existing instability and lead to complete collapse. It is under these circumstances that an insider rogue threat can actually materialize, rendering physical security measures useless.

The author is a senior IPS officer and a PhD student at Princeton. Opinions expressed are personal

