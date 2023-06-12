Underdeveloped health indicators, PKS politicians urge government to meet RPJMN targets





Jakarta (06/12) – The Ministry of National Development Planning or PPN/Bappenas has said that nine of the 10 objectives of the Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN) in the health sector under President Jokowi were threatened with failure. In response to this, Deputy Chairman of Commission IX DPR RI Kurniasih Mufidayati said the government needed to catch up on health indicators that threatened not to be met before the end of Joko Widodo’s administration one year. . Kurniasih said President Joko Widodo should focus more on completing the realization of the RPJMN, including in the health sector, rather than intervening or intervening in the 2024 presidential election. “The energy and resources of the government of President Joko Widodo should be focused on achieving the RPJMN, particularly in this case on achieving the targets in the health sector. There is a stunting target that the President keeps repeating, which can be achieved by 2024 but which may not be,” Kurniasih said on Monday (06/12). This politician from the PKS faction said that human development, especially in terms of public health, is more important than infrastructure development which costs a lot of money. Like the National Capital Development (IKN). “We understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has sucked the health stimulus budget. However, if the government really wants to improve public health conditions, there is a lot of budget that can be used to really improve public quality” , explained Kurniasih. Kurniasih also reminded that the reason of the Covid-19 pandemic should not be used as the main reason for condoning the failure to achieve the health objectives of the RPJMN. Indeed, the government has significant resources to mitigate and leverage repositioning and prevent leakage from the state budget. “Right now, there is still time. So don’t use the Covid-19 pandemic as a shield to make sense of the many unrealized health programs. Repositioning the budget and preventing APBN leaks can be done to catch up with health indicators. There is still time for leaders who want to achieve what has been planned for public health,” he said. Meanwhile, according to Bappenas, the nine RPJMN health indicators that are at risk of failure are complete basic immunization, stunting, toddler wasting, tuberculosis rates, elimination of malaria, leprosy elimination, child smoking rates, accreditation of first-level health facilities, and a lack of standard health workers at Puskesmas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fraksi.pks.id/2023/06/12/tertinggalnya-indikator-kesehatan-politisi-pks-desak-pemerintah-tuntaskan-target-rpjmn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos