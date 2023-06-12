Imran Khan strongly condemns night searches of homes and harassment of women





Said his sisters have been cooking Rahim on a ventilator struggling for life since their release

Recalls that the Holy Prophet gave strict instructions on the safety of women, children and elders before the battle

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 12: /DNA/ — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has strongly condemned the incessant night raids by security forces on the homes of PTI leaders and workers, breaking and vandalizing their homes, harassing and abusing women and women. even their minions aimed to unleash a reign of terror.

In a statement on Monday, the PTI President said that this oppressive policy might have temporarily instilled fear among the people, but it was only a matter of time before this bubbling hatred came to light.

Imran Khan said: Whenever our Holy Prophet (PBUH) went into battle, there were strict instructions that women, children and elders should not be harmed. Today, our own security forces are raiding our homes in the middle of the night, breaking down doors, vandalizing the house and robbing it.

The President of the PTI said that the women were abused, harassed and threatened and if the person was not there, their boys, fathers and even servants were arrested and imprisoned.

My sister Rahim’s driver and cook were arrested when the police could not find his son. Both were imprisoned where they were packed like sardines, he added. He said Rahim suffered from respiratory problems and since his release he has been on life support, fighting for his life, adding that those responsible for this reign of terror clearly feel above the law.

We used to hear about such serious human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir, but we never imagined it would happen here, he added.

The PTI President warned that while this policy may have temporarily instilled fear among the population, it is only a matter of time before this bubbling hatred comes out into the open.

