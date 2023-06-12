After stepping down, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a tough choice

What are we going to do with the man who quit in such a rush on Friday? Even though the British hate Johnson, it is important to recognize that he was one of the most important post-war politicians.

Britain would never have left the European Union without Johnson’s charisma and ambition. Before throwing its weight behind Vote Leave, Brexit had been the cause of conservative obsessives such as Bill Cash and angry populists such as Nigel Farage. Between them, the obsessionals and the populists had no chance of mobilizing more than a third of the population.

Johnson knew how to speak to the great mass of the British people. It’s easy to forget, given his unpopularity, that he was a popular mayor of London’s most progressive and multicultural city, as well as an accomplished public entertainer. He was also widely seen in conservative circles as the man to come.

His decision to back Leave transformed Brexit in Conservative circles from the cause of old trouble, where David Cameron believed he had consigned it, to the passion of the Young Turks. The British establishment hates him with cold fury: if Margaret Thatcher destroyed the post-war Keynesian consensus, Boris Johnson destroyed the Europhile consensus.

A colossus with nothing behind the facade

Yet Johnson is also one of the least substantial historical figures on record. A colossus not so much with feet of clay but without anything behind the facade. Britain’s entry into the EU was the result of years of preparation. Its architect Johnsons, another Balliol man, Edward Heath, thought deeply about what membership meant. Johnson looked shocked when the referendum result was announced on the morning of June 24, 2016. He didn’t know what to make of it.

Brexiteers were sharply divided between protectionists, who wanted to put up barriers to a globalized world, and free traders, who wanted to get rid of all trade barriers. Johnson tried to please both sides, he would negotiate free trade deals with everyone and build 40 new hospitals in the blink of an eye and ultimately got nothing.

How did such an insignificant figure rise to the top of British politics? Johnson was perhaps the first fully famous politician. All successful elected officials have a taste for the theater. But Boris was an outright celebrity.

Since his school days at Eton, he has morphed into a brand, a PG Wodehouse character who has hidden behind a mask of clumsy incompetence. He caught the public’s attention by writing amusing chronicles in The Daily Telegraph and appearing in popular television satires such as do i have any news for you.

He did none of the regular politics shoveling jobs running ministries, cultivating allies, making consequential parliamentary speeches because his currency was fame rather than success. Even his tenure as Mayor of London was something of an illusion because he made everyone do the hard work while he marched in parades and took credit for himself.

Johnson was also extraordinary in his lack of ideological commitments. The Conservative Party is known to be a pragmatic party that aims to hold power rather than push through a set of ideas. But Johnson took this ideological flexibility to an extreme. He’s a chameleon who not only changed shape over the years, he was a liberal London mayor who once appeared in a gay pride march wearing a pink Stetson before becoming a fire-breathing populist, but which also reflects the opinions of everyone he talks to. .

This is a bad recipe for governing. In the best of cases, to govern is to choose. This is particularly serious at a time when you are trying to shape a new consensus of government following a shock like Brexit.

The tragic element

There is a tragic element to Johnson’s downfall. Ex-MPs’ biggest goal in life is to be liked by everyone. If he wanted to be king of the world from nursery, as family tradition says, he wanted to be king by popular acclamation rather than by coup. His desire for universal acclaim was particularly powerful when it came to the liberal establishment.

While serving as Foreign Secretary, Johnson was invited by his uncle, Edmund Fawcett, the author of a first-rate book on liberalism, to address a salon attended by prominent journalists, academics and other personalities. Johnson presented a bona fide defense of Brexit, as if the force of his argument and eloquence would convert pagans, and seemed taken aback by the hostility of the reaction. Donald Trump is clearly relishing the scorn of the liberal elite. Johnson is hurt.

Still, it’s hard to feel sorry for the clown. Johnson has spent his life using people only to keep them away from women of course (he has two ex-wives and a string of ex-mistresses), but also colleagues in journalism and politics. What is striking about the Conservative Party’s reaction to his resignation is how few MPs have come forward to support him. For Johnson, loyalty has always been a one-sided affair.

The man who wants to be loved by everyone has also acquired a tougher side in recent years. His resignation statement is soaked in bitterness and bile. He went from popular celebrity to Britain’s Trump, in the strange phraseology of the 45th president.

He has learned to accept that his political career is now one of division and demonization. His dream of a post-Brexit cure, with the Remainers repenting of their follies and the Conservative party consolidating its grip on the North, has evaporated. Brexit has impoverished the country and the North is reverting to a resurgent Labor Party.

Johnson now faces a tough choice as he approaches his 59th birthday. Either retire from politics without showing anything for his long career: no lasting political realignment, no disciplined group of supporters, no successful renegotiation of Britain’s relationship with Europe.

Or get back into politics the only way left to him: overthrow the establishment once again by stoking popular resentment destroy because you can’t create.

Given what we know of Johnson, the latter is the more likely option.

Bloomberg review