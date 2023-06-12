My sisters arrested by the police: Imran Khan in the middle of a fight with the Pakistani government | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accused the country’s security forces of raiding homes and breaking down doors. He took to Twitter to criticize Pakistani security forces and alleged they were vandalizing the house and robbing it. Women are abused, harassed and threatened and if the person is not there, their boys, fathers and even servants are arrested and imprisoned, Khan said.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Khan further alleged that his sisters, his driver and his cook were arrested by the police. My sisters, the driver and the cook Rahim were arrested when the police could not find his son. Both were imprisoned where they were packed like sardines. Rahim suffered from respiratory problems and since his release he has been on a ventilator and fighting for his life. It is clear that those responsible for this reign of terror feel above the law.

He added that he never imagined such grave violations would occur in Pakistan. Although this policy may have temporarily instilled fear among the population, it is only a matter of time before this bubbling hatred comes to light, says Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) .

Upset because the army no longer supports him: Bilawal Bhutto

The development comes a day after Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that Khan was not upset because of the military’s interference in politics, but rather because the Pakistani army no longer supported him.

Bhutto told Al-Jazeera that Khan’s problem with the Pakistani military started in April last year when she said she would not get involved in politics or take sides. More than half of our history has been covered up by military rule. My party, the Pakistan People’s Party, has challenged every dictatorship in Pakistan’s history.

Bhutto also spoke of Pakistanis’ disappointment when Khan urged his supporters to attack army installations last month. He said, The Corp Commander House in Lahore, the GHQ [General Headquarters] in Rawalpindi and many military installations [were targeted]. Such an attack has never been carried out by any political party in the history of Pakistan and now those who were involved in these attacks on our military installations must face the consequences of the law of the land.

The army is trying to destroy my party: Imran Khan

Khan alleged last week that the Pakistani military and the country’s intelligence agency ISI had destroyed his party, the PTI, saying there was no doubt he would be tried by a military tribunal and sent to prison.

Speaking of those behind the crackdown, Khan said: It’s completely establishment. The establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they’re really open now – I mean, it’s not even hidden now – they’re just out in the open.

Last month, several military buildings and army assets were ransacked amid violent protests following Khan’s brief arrest.

