Politics
Biden to welcome outgoing NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg as competition to replace him intensifies
WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden welcomes outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House for talks on Monday as competition to find his successor at the helm of the military alliance intensifies.
Stoltenberg, who has led NATO since 2014 and whose term has been extended three times, said earlier this year he would leave when his current term expires at the end of September. Maneuvers to replace him are intensifying as leaders of the 31-member military alliance are due to meet next month for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes the case for British Defense Minister Ben Wallace directly to Biden. The US president also met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, another potential candidate.
Asked about NATO’s work during a press conference with Sunak at his side, Biden called Wallace highly qualified but noted that the conversation among NATO leaders to find a consensus choice to replace Stoltenberg was in progress. Biden’s opinion carries enormous weight because the United States spends more than any other member of the alliance on defense.
Frederiksen sought to downplay his candidacy after meeting with Biden last week. She declined to say if she discussed the upcoming vacancy with him, telling reporters she didn’t want to go further in these speculations on NATO. The alliance has never had a female general secretary.
A British government official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said before Sunak’s visit that the British leader wanted to be sure that the next general secretary would continue the good work of modernization of Stoltenberg, but also understood the importance of defense spending at this critical time.
Denmark has lagged behind a NATO target for members to spend 2% of gross domestic product on military budgets by 2030. But the centrist government announced late last month that it is reportedly looking to invest some 143 billion crowns ($20.6 billion) in the country’s defense over the next decade, citing a serious threat picture.
Biden and Stoltenberg are also expected to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and efforts to persuade NATO member Turkey to back down from preventing Sweden from joining the military alliance.
Sweden and Finland, historically militarily unaligned, jointly applied for NATO membership after being rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey initially prevented the two countries from joining the alliance before accepting Finland’s membership while continuing to oppose Sweden.
In public comments from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected last monthBiden has spoken with some certainty that Sweden will soon join the alliance.
It will happen. I promise you, Biden said of Sweden’s NAT0 ascent earlier this month.
Both Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope that Sweden will be integrated into NATO when Allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12.
