Joko Widodo declares victory for Anies in Samarinda





CITY OF SAMARIND. The name Joko Widodo or Jokowi is often heard by the public as the name of the current President of the Republic of Indonesia. But this name turned out not to be the President of the Republic of Indonesia who visited East Kalimantan.

But this time, Joko Widodo is a central cadre of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) who was present to represent the central leadership council of the party during the reading of Anies Baswedan’s victory pledge in Bumi Etam. Joko Widodo is Vice Chairman of the DPP PKS of the Kalimantan Regional Representative Body (BPW). This event is still in the same series as the one held at the central level last February 2023. The month of June was chosen by the PKS East Kalimantan DPW because April and May along with the worship of Ramadan finally took away the winning promise of Anies Baswedan in East Kalimantan. “In East Kalimantan we will hold it today which should have been a month after the event in the center due to the holy month of Ramadan,” he told the media team last Saturday. (10/6). In the reading of the winning promise of Anies Baswedan, there were 6 points containing a commitment to win the presidential candidate of the coalition of change, made up of his camp and the NasDem party and the Democrats. Meanwhile, PKS DPW Chairman for East Kalimantan, Dedi Kurniadi, stressed that the engagement resumed tonight is a step towards victory for Anies Baswedan in the upcoming elections in 2024. “East Kalimantan has been handed to me for the part to win Anes Baswedan and we will do various winning programs,” he said. Dedi revealed that his party would take steps from winning the legislature, which he said was at the same time a ladder to win in the executive. “Even if it is held simultaneously (simultaneously), of course there is a strong connection that the executive can be more powerful if there is legislative support. Of course it is constructive, democratic activities are also carried out correctly”, he concluded. (mrf/nha)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sapos.co.id/2023/06/12/joko-widodo-deklarasikan-pemenangan-anies-di-samarinda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos