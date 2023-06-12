Turkeys record current account spread increases pressure on Simsek





(Bloomberg) – Turkey’s current account gap widened unexpectedly in April, adding to a record deficit and underscoring the challenge facing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and new Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek after the elections last month. Bloomberg’s Most Read The deficit reached $5.4 billion, central bank data showed on Monday. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected the gap to narrow from the revised $4.9 billion in March. Official reserves were mainly used to finance the deficit. They fell $8.2 billion in April, bringing the total decline in the first four months of this year to $22.4 billion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the pressure on reserves came mainly from the current account. Read more: Erdogans’ team on Wall Street gets chilly reception in foreign markets While the summer months will relieve some of this pressure as tourism revenues increase and debt repayments decline, we believe this reprieve will be short-lived and that a significant depreciation in the exchange rate and policy tightening is needed, said Goldman economists Clemens Grafe and Basak. Edizgil said in a report before the data was released. The imbalance creates urgency for Erdogan’s new economy team, which includes former Merrill Lynch strategist Simsek and former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor. Pressure for a policy reset grew after last month’s election in which Erdogan won another five years in power, after previous measures depleted foreign exchange reserves and kept the lira artificially stable. Low currency Turkey’s currency is already down almost 21% against the US dollar this year, weakening especially after the elections. The pound hit a new record low on Monday, trading at 23.6566 at 12:20 p.m. Istanbul. The story continues Until the vote, the central bank, led by former governor Sahap Kavcioglu, tried to keep the pound relatively stable by burning reserves and implementing a series of measures to limit demand for foreign currency. Read more: Erdogan appoints former First Republic co-CEO as head of central bank Turkey’s trade deficit was $7 billion in April, and the Commerce Ministry’s preliminary data for May points to a continuing imbalance. Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said the median forecast for the year-end current account deficit was around $45 billion, but there were risks of overspending. Possible changes in economic policy could help if the result is to slow domestic demand, he said. Read more: Global banks are trying to put a number on Turkey’s rate hike this month The central bank is due to hold its next rate-setting meeting on June 22 and major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, expect interest rates to rise sharply. –With help from Joel Rinneby. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-record-current-account-gap-092628371.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos