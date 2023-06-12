Environment Day 2023, Iriana Joko Widodo leads the One Country Compost event





Ubud (pilar.id) – Cabinet Oasis Advanced Indonesia, with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), organized a hybrid event “Kompos One Negeri” with communities from 38 provinces. This activity is part of a series of commemorations for Environment Day (HLH) in 2023. This event was chaired by the First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo, held at Tampak Siring Palace, Ubud, Bali Province (10/6/2023). The Deputy Minister of Environment and Forests, Lilia A. Dohong, and the Director General of B3 Waste and Waste Management, Rosa Vivien, also accompanied the One Country Compost activity. “Women I love all over Indonesia, as part of Environment Day 2023, I invite mothers from 38 provinces across Indonesia to compost together,” Ibu Iriana said while starting the event. One Country Compost activity. The purpose of this Kompos One Negeri activity is to change the mentality of the community in waste management, especially organic waste from food waste. This activity also follows the “compost day” which was held on February 26, 2023 and which was initiated by the Ministry of Environment and Forests simultaneously in 38 provinces, with the active participation of Cabinet Oasis Advanced Indonesia . Ms Iriana said composting is important to solve the problem of organic waste or food waste. Waste management is not easy, therefore, composting is an inexpensive but rewarding approach. “The compost method is very simple and does not require a lot of money, but the results are very beneficial for the environment. Just need to try and want to start. Hopefully this composting can be sustainable and done independently,” Ms Iriana said. Making compost is very important because it can fertilize the soil, increase the organic matter content of the soil, and increase the soil’s ability to hold water by improving the texture and structure of the soil. Based on KLHK data for 2022, the amount of waste generated in Indonesia reaches 68.7 million tons/year, with the waste composition being dominated by organic waste, especially food waste at 41.27%. About 38.28% of waste comes from households. Organic waste is also the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions if not managed properly. KLHK data for 2022 also indicates that around 65.83% of waste in Indonesia is still transported and disposed of in landfills (TPA). The remaining organic waste that is disposed of in a landfill will produce emissions of methane gas (CH4) which has greater global warming potential than carbon dioxide (CO2). This confirms that the management of organic waste, especially food waste, is very important and needs major attention. In an effort to achieve Zero Waste, it’s time for us to abandon the old approach that focused on collecting, transporting and disposing of waste in landfills. With Zero Waste and Zero Emission work principles, waste management in Indonesia has moved towards a more sustainable direction with the active participation of all elements of society. (HDL)

