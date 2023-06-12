Politics
American restaurant launches ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the US, a restaurant in New Jersey prepared a special ‘Modi Ji Thali’. Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22.
In a ranking published by an agency earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi overtook US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to become the world’s most popular leader. PM Modi has a huge fanbase in India and abroad, and there is an outpouring of love and adulation from the Indian diaspora wherever he goes.
An Indian-born chef and owner Shripad Kulkarni of a New Jersey restaurant, Mehek Indian Fine Dining, has launched a ‘Modi Ji Thali’ special ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the United States. Chef Kulkarni curated this special thali which includes dishes as diverse as the Indian landscape. Thali includes dishes like Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach and papad. According to the Chef, the dishes were added in response to requests from the Indian diaspora living there.
According to reports, the restaurant owner is also planning to introduce a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon. He says, “We are planning to launch this thali soon. I’m very sure it will gain popularity once it does well. I also plan to launch a Dr. Jaishankar Thali because he too has that rock star appeal among the Native American community.”
Recently, the United Nations declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millet” after a recommendation from the Government of India in 2019. To celebrate this achievement and promote millet awareness, the restaurant has consciously indulged in a lavish feast prepared at millet base.
It is not the first time that a restaurant has created a Thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a ‘thali’ dedicated to Prime Minister Modi on his September 17 birthday.
The ARDOR 2.1 Restaurant, located at Connaught Place Delhi, will feature the full-size thali with 56 items, with the customer having a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Restaurant owner Sumit Kalara said: “I respect Prime Minister Modi Ji so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to give something unique for his birthday. So we decided to launch this great thali that we have. named ’56inch Modi Ji’ Thali. We want to give him this thali and want him to come here and eat. But, for security reasons, we can’t do it, so it’s for all his fans who love him very much. Please come and enjoy this thali”.
State visit of PM Modi
The US Congress has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate held on June 22, 2023. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have sent the invite. Additionally, a state dinner will be held on June 22, 2023.
In a letter sent by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies , read: “During your speech, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India in the future and talk about the global challenges facing our two countries”.
The letter further stated that Modi’s “historic address to a joint meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the two nations.”
As a group of American Indians plan to travel to Andrews Air Force Base when the premier Air India One lands June 21 afternoon from New York, more than 600 community members plan to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying.
On June 22, more than seven thousand Indian Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady greet the Prime Minister amid a 21-gun salute.
In the United States, Prime Minister Modi will also address the presidents and CEOs of America’s top companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Meanwhile, the White House has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India.
|
Sources
2/ https://organiser.org/2023/06/12/178580/bharat/khichdi-rasgulla-saag-dhokla-us-restaurant-launches-modi-ji-thali-ahead-of-pm-narendra-modis-state-visit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping will “firmly” support the development of Honduras
- American restaurant launches ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit
- “Why can’t people choose actors based on their ability to act…”
- Hygge for the heat: Max Maras Scandi shows signal change in the fashion zeitgeist | Fashion
- How can technology companies in the MENA region drive innovation? Epson has the answer
- See special counsel Jack Smith’s statement on Trump’s indictment
- Vaccine without a needle?Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas think it might just take a breather
- Sir Rod Stewart’s wife forbade him from being friends with Donald Trump
- Opinion: Music provides the melody of our lives, brings people together
- Tennis: how are Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian stars doing on the court?
- Stock market today: Global stocks are mostly up as investors await Fed policy decision and price data
- NPR Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has died at the age of 86.