American restaurant launches ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the US, a restaurant in New Jersey prepared a special ‘Modi Ji Thali’. Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22.

In a ranking published by an agency earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi overtook US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to become the world’s most popular leader. PM Modi has a huge fanbase in India and abroad, and there is an outpouring of love and adulation from the Indian diaspora wherever he goes.

An Indian-born chef and owner Shripad Kulkarni of a New Jersey restaurant, Mehek Indian Fine Dining, has launched a ‘Modi Ji Thali’ special ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the United States. Chef Kulkarni curated this special thali which includes dishes as diverse as the Indian landscape. Thali includes dishes like Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach and papad. According to the Chef, the dishes were added in response to requests from the Indian diaspora living there.

According to reports, the restaurant owner is also planning to introduce a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon. He says, “We are planning to launch this thali soon. I’m very sure it will gain popularity once it does well. I also plan to launch a Dr. Jaishankar Thali because he too has that rock star appeal among the Native American community.”

Recently, the United Nations declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millet” after a recommendation from the Government of India in 2019. To celebrate this achievement and promote millet awareness, the restaurant has consciously indulged in a lavish feast prepared at millet base.

It is not the first time that a restaurant has created a Thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a ‘thali’ dedicated to Prime Minister Modi on his September 17 birthday.

The ARDOR 2.1 Restaurant, located at Connaught Place Delhi, will feature the full-size thali with 56 items, with the customer having a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Restaurant owner Sumit Kalara said: “I respect Prime Minister Modi Ji so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to give something unique for his birthday. So we decided to launch this great thali that we have. named ’56inch Modi Ji’ Thali. We want to give him this thali and want him to come here and eat. But, for security reasons, we can’t do it, so it’s for all his fans who love him very much. Please come and enjoy this thali”.

State visit of PM Modi

The US Congress has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Senate held on June 22, 2023. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have sent the invite. Additionally, a state dinner will be held on June 22, 2023.

In a letter sent by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies , read: “During your speech, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India in the future and talk about the global challenges facing our two countries”.

The letter further stated that Modi’s “historic address to a joint meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the two nations.”

As a group of American Indians plan to travel to Andrews Air Force Base when the premier Air India One lands June 21 afternoon from New York, more than 600 community members plan to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying.

On June 22, more than seven thousand Indian Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady greet the Prime Minister amid a 21-gun salute.

In the United States, Prime Minister Modi will also address the presidents and CEOs of America’s top companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Meanwhile, the White House has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India.