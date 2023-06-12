Boris Johnson’s latest resignation letter: Ex-PM asked Rishi Sunak to do something I wasn’t ready to do





Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Rishi Sunak has hit back at Boris Johnson in a row over his resignation honors list, revealing the former PM asked him to do something I wasn’t ready to do by overturning the committee’s decision peerage approval. Answering questions at the London Tech Week conference, Mr Sunak said: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was right. He was asked if anyone from No 10 had interfered in the resignation honors list of former prime ministers. It was either to overturn the decision of the Holac committee (House of Lords Appointments Committee) or to make promises to people, Mr Sunak added. Now I wasn’t ready to do that. I didn’t think it was good and if people don’t like it then it’s hard. Mr Johnson dramatically resigned as an MP on Friday following the outcome of the Partygate inquiry, with two of his allies Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams also quitting with immediate effect. The Privileges Committee will meet today to conclude its inquiry into whether the former Prime Minister misled Parliament over the 10 lockdown parties. Key points Show last update



1686559706 Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do Rishi Sunak said Boris Johnson asked him to do something I wasn’t ready to do, when asked if anyone in Number 10 had stepped into the resignation honors list of former premieres ministers. Answering questions at the London Tech Week conference, Mr Sunak said: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was right. It was either to overturn the decision of the Holac committee (House of Lords Appointments Committee) or to make promises to people. Now I wasn’t ready to do that. I didn’t think it was good and if people don’t like it then it’s hard. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6971%"/> (APE) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7055%"/> (APE) Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 9:48 a.m. 1686569827 There are no plans to change the honors list from the long-running resignation convention, says PM’s spokesman Downing Street has said there are no plans to change the honors list at the long-running resignation convention, following cronyism allegations made against Boris Johnson’s nominations. I think it’s up to former prime ministers to explain their reason for appointing people, the prime ministers’ official spokesman said. But he added that a resignation honors list was a long-standing convention. Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 12:37 1686569169 False to translate the privileges committee, say no Downing Street has expressed confidence in the work of the privileges committee, which has come under attack from Boris Johnson and his allies. The official spokesperson for Rishi Sunaks said: This is a properly constituted committee voted by the House to carry out its work. The government will not in any way denigrate or criticize the work of the committee, which is doing exactly what Parliament has asked it to do. Asked about reported concerns about the safety of committee members, the spokesperson said: I’ve only seen the news reports about it. I don’t know the facts. Obviously, any threat against a member of Parliament is completely unacceptable. Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 12:26 1686568194 It is utterly untrue to say that anyone at No 10 tried to remove, edit or modify the Holacs list – Downing Street It is completely untrue that Rishi Sunak or members of his No 10 team removed names from Boris Johnson’s peerage submission, Downing Street has said. When asked if anyone at No 10 had spoken to the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac) before it made its redactions to Mr Johnson’s list, the official spokesman of the Prime Minister told reporters: it is totally wrong to say that someone in No 10 tried to withdraw or change or modify the Holacs list. The official noted that this was a process for Holac to make a decision and said that when it comes to peerages, the final list is up to the Prime Minister. Asked if Mr Sunak had broken an agreement with his predecessor under which he would have scrolled the honors list – as Mr Johnsons camp suggested – the spokesman highlighted the comments of the Prime Minister on Monday morning when he said Mr Johnson had asked him to do something I was not ready to do by canceling Holac. Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 12:09 1686566811 Life goes on after Boris Johnson, says Michael Gove Michael Gove has said life goes on after Boris Johnson stepped down as MP – in the government’s latest attempt to draw a line under the lines engulfing the former prime minister. The upgrade secretary highlighted what he called Mr Johnson’s significant contributions to public life, but highlighted his decision to step down. The government’s work continues, Mr Gove said. And in a separate interview with the BBC, Mr Gove added: Boris’s decision to step down means he is no longer a Member of Parliament and life goes on. As for Boris’ future, it will be a matter for him. As he left unexpectedly on Friday, Mr Johnson used his 1,000-word exit statement to leave the door open for a return to Westminster. In a furious outburst, in which he attacked Rishi Sunak, Mr Johnson said he was quitting Parliament for the time being. Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 11:46 am 1686565589 Over 600 migrants cross the English Channel in 2023, a record – days after Sunak claimed the plan was working Figures released by the Home Office show 616 people arrived in 12 boats on Sunday, bringing the total so far this year to around 8,400. At this time last year, the total had just topped 10,000, and last Monday the Prime Minister hailed the reduction as proof that our approach is working. But Border Force sources said The Independent crossings had been cut by weeks of rough seas in the English Channel, and experts said much of the reduction was due to a drop in Albanian migrants rather than an overall change. Our Home Affairs Editor, Lizzie Dearden, reports: Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 11:26 a.m. 1686563615 Johnson ally accuses Sunak of secretly blocking peerages of Nadine Dorries and others A Boris Johnson ally has accused Rishi Sunak of secretly blocking the peerages of former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and others. Responding to the prime minister accusing his predecessor of asking him to do something he didn’t think was right above the resignation honors list, the ally said: Rishi secretly blocked peerages for Nadine and d ‘others. He refused to ask them to undergo basic checks which could only have taken a few weeks or even days. That’s how he dropped them from the list – without telling Boris Johnson. Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 10:53 a.m. 1686563445 Watch: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do, says Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do, because I didn’t think it was right, Rishi Sunak said when asked if anyone in Number 10 had stepped into the resignation honors list of former prime ministers. The Prime Minister made the comments during his address on the opening day of the London Tech Week conference. It was either to overturn the decision of the Holac committee (House of Lords Appointments Committee) or to make promises to people, Mr Sunak added. Now I wasn’t ready to do that. I didn’t think it was good and if people don’t like it then it’s hard. Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson ‘asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do’ Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 10:50 am 1686561913 Defiant Sunak fires back at Boris Johnson for line of honors In his first public remarks since his predecessor resigned as MP following the inquiry into the Commons party, the Prime Minister claimed Mr Johnson had asked him to either cancel the committee which is examining the peerages – known as Holac – or to make promises to people. I wasn’t ready to do that, Mr. Sunak said defiantly. If people don’t like it, then tough. His comments come amid a row with Mr Johnson and his allies, who blame Downing Street for Tory MPs who do not appear on his resignation honors list despite being appointed to the House of Lords. Holac has confirmed that he does not support eight peerage candidates put forward by Mr Johnson. It is understood that Mr Sunak will not promise peerages to MPs in the future to avoid potentially damaging by-elections for the government. My colleague Archie Mitchell reports: Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 10:25 a.m. 1686561241 When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently – Sunak When I got this job I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change the policy and that’s what I’m doing, Rishi Sunak added when asked if anyone in number 10 had intervened in the list of resignation honors of former prime ministers. And I also want to ensure that we change the way our country works and that’s what I’m talking about here today: to ensure that we can develop our economy, that we can maintain our leadership in innovative industries from the future. Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 chairman Sir Alok Sharma are said to have been nominated by Mr Johnson for the peerages. Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted, giving Mr Sunak the headache of three separate by-elections, with Mr Johnson also resigning over complaints about a Commons party inquiry. Eleanor NoyceJune 12, 2023 10:14 a.m.

