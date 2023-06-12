Melanie? A female member of the Donald Trump family helped him hide classified documents | world news





A female family member of former US President Donald Trump was involved in decisions about how to handle classified US government documents he took to the White House, prosecutors said as the act historic indictment was unveiled this week. Authorities have alleged that an unnamed family member instructed Donald Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, as he prepared to confiscate documents he did not wish to return.

Donald Trump walks with Melania Trump. (Queue)

The allegation expands the circle of people who may have had unauthorized influence on sensitive information about US nuclear weapons, military plans and foreign relations. The identity of the family member remains a mystery, with the only clue being that Walt Nauta allegedly called her “madam”.

ABC News reported the woman was likely Melania, citing sources. Donald Trump faces 37 criminal charges, including willfully withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing a document from a federal investigation, and making false statements and representations.

Prosecutors claimed the former US president wanted to keep certain documents in defiance of a legal order to return them, storing them at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Although Donald Trump has denied all charges and said he is “an innocent man” who is suffering because of a “hoax” invented by his political enemies.

According to the indictment, a member of Donald Trump’s family was implicated just the day before a lawyer searched his storage room for classified documents. Donald Trump reportedly asked Walt Nauta to remove 64 boxes from their storage room when the family member texted Nauta: “Good afternoon, Walt. Happy Memorial Day! I saw you putting boxes in the POTUS’s room. Just FYI, and I’ll tell him too: I don’t know how many he wants to take on the plane on Friday. We won’t have room for them. The plane will be full of luggage. Thank you!”

Will Nauta replied, “Hello madam. Thank you very much. I think he wanted to pick some. I don’t imagine him wanting to take the boxes. He told me to put them in the room and he was I’ll tell you about it.”

The indictment says nothing more about the identity of this family member.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

When not reading, this former literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question “What is the purpose of journalism in society?” …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/melania-a-mystery-female-donald-trump-family-member-helped-him-hide-classified-docs-101686503435957.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos