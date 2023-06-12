New Turkish FM Hakan Fidan told Azerbaijan to postpone talks with Armenia, says Prof Safrastyan





YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. No significant changes will occur in the Armenian-Turkish normalization process after the 2023 Turkish general elections, a senior researcher has warned. Turkey will maintain its precondition for Armenia’s normalization with Azerbaijan, an important factor for Turkey’s foreign policy, Professor Ruben Safrastyan told ARMENPRESS when asked about the prospects for Armenian-Turkish normalization after the elections . Safrastyan, noting that Azerbaijan recently postponed a planned foreign ministerial meeting with Armenia, and that the new Erdogan government discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in its first session, said that “something is in the works ” in Ankara, the results of which will be seen in a few days. Moreover, Safrastyan claims that Azerbaijan actually postponed Foreign Ministerial talks with Armenia scheduled in Washington on June 12 at the request of Turkey’s new FM Hakan Fidan. “New Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed some dissatisfaction with the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process, and the Azerbaijani side postponed this meeting at his request. Given Fidan’s previous work and his skills in secret diplomacy, it is clear that the maximalist demands Azerbaijan presented to Armenia during its mediation will become stronger. Tomorrow, Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan. He had announced that he would make his first visit as newly elected president to Azerbaijan. Erdogan will present Turkey’s approach to Ilham Aliyev during this visit,” said Safrastyan, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the National Academy of Sciences. The Turkologist also pointed to the fact that Erdogan changed the entire Cabinet, while in the past he used to keep some ministers in place. Professor Safrastyan noted that Erdogan has appointed his longtime loyalists to key posts, such as Hakan Fidan, who was the head of national intelligence and is now the foreign minister, and Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for longtime Erdogan who is now the national intelligence chief. “The appointment of a young relative of Serdar Kilic, the Turkish envoy for the talks with Armenia, as presidential spokesperson is also noteworthy,” Prof Safrastyan said. According to Safrastyan, Erdogan will continue to follow the same path with the aim of becoming one of the countries that determine the fate of the world. In this context, Fidan’s appointment as foreign minister is no coincidence given his previous experience in carrying out “personal missions” and “secret diplomatic tasks” by Erdogan, Safrastyan said. However, Turkey’s serious financial and economic situation will force Erdogan to do more work domestically. The appointment of Mehmet Imek as Treasury and Finance Minister and Hafize Erkan, a US-educated official, as Central Bank Governor, is aimed at solving the economic and financial crisis, Safrastyan said. The new Cabinet must also face a huge job to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake and ensure massive investments. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in on June 3 for a new five-year presidential term. Foreign ministerial talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to take place on June 12 in Washington DC. On June 8, authorities reported that Azerbaijan had requested their postponement.

