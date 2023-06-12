A restaurant in New Jersey prepares a special ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the United States. Show





Image source: TWITTER Modi Ji Thali New trends : A restaurant in New Jersey has created a special “thali” in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States. The ‘Modi ji thali’, prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni, includes a variety of dishes such as Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, tricolor idli, dhokla, chaach and papad. Chief Kulkarni mentioned that the selection of items was based on the preferences of the Indian diaspora living in the region. In a video shared by news agency ANI, chef Kulkarni can be seen presenting the colorful ‘thali’ and providing more details about the special offer. The restaurant owner also plans to introduce a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon, in a bid to capture the popularity he holds within the Native American community. The ‘thali’ also pays homage to the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millet by the United Nations, a recommendation made by the Indian government in 2019. This is not the first time that millet-centric ‘thalis’ Prime Minister Modi attract attention. In the past, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a “56-inch Narendra Modi Thali” with 56 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, to commemorate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the video below: During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a dinner on June 22. He will notably become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. The American Indians are also planning various events to welcome Prime Minister Modi during his visit. An ‘India Unity Day’ march is planned in 20 major cities across America on June 18. . On June 22, more than seven thousand American Indians will gather on the South Lawns of the White House for a grand welcome. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also address top US business leaders at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington and deliver a speech to the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening. The visit is of great significance in enhancing bilateral relations between India and the United States. Read more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/new-jersey-eatery-special-modi-ji-thali-pm-modi-us-visit-biden-meet-viral-video-2023-06-12-875531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos