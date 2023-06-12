Ketum Solmet believes Indonesian people are smart in choosing Jokowi’s successor





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chairman (Ketum) of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) Volunteer Group for Red and White Solidarity (Solmet) Silfester Matutina believes that the people of Indonesia have been smart in choosing the best personality to continue to lead Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The people of Indonesia are smart and have a conscience to choose the nation’s best son as the successor to President Jokowi to lead Indonesia in the future,” Silfester said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Monday. Thus, he continued, a number of parties should stop disseminating information that has not been proven or taking advantage of issues of ethnicity, religion, race and intergroupism to win the sympathy of the public. people to elect certain personalities to lead Indonesia in 2024-2029. He gave an example of an issue that should not be used to attract public sympathy by supporting a particular presidential candidate, namely the issue of Jokowi’s obstruction against the appointment of former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as presidential candidate. Also Read: Solmet: Support for Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates Awaits Jokowi Leadership Silfester regrets there is such a problem as there is no proof or facts if Jokowi actually did it. “If their charges are true and have valid evidence, why don’t they take their charges to court?” Silvester said. Based on the timetable set by the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is expected to start from October 19 to November 25, 2023. As stipulated in Law Number 7 of 2017 relating to General Elections (Elections Law), the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates are proposed by political parties or coalitions of political parties participating in the elections which meet the conditions obtaining seats with at least 20% of the votes. the total number of seats in the DPR or the obtaining of 25% of the valid votes at the national level during the previous parliamentary elections. Currently, there are 575 seats in parliament so the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election must have the support of at least 115 seats in the RPD RI. Additionally, candidate pairs can also be nominated by political parties or a combination of political parties participating in the 2019 election with a minimum total of 34,992,703 valid votes. This news was published on Antaranews.com with the title: Ketum Solmet: Indonesian people are smart in choosing Jokowi’s successor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ambon.antaranews.com/berita/169437/ketum-solmet-yakin-rakyat-indonesia-cerdas-dalam-pilih-penerus-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos