Inside Donald Trump’s Indictment





We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone, Special Counsel Jack Smith announced in remarks Friday after former President Donald’s indictment was unsealed. Trump. This was no ordinary indictment. It was a telling indictment, meaning it included more facts and evidence than the law required. No matter how hard critics tried to trivialize this investigation, the bogus hoax indictment, Rep. Matt Gaetz says, or delegitimize it coming from a gun-toting Justice Department, the facts are clear. These charges stem from Trump’s open disregard for the law and nothing else, classic unforced errors.

A series of allegations in the 37-count indictment relate to the unlawful withholding of national defense documents, which is part of the Espionage Act. Far from being innocent memories, these documents, the indictment reads, included information about the defense and armament capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack, and plans for retaliation in response to foreign attack. If they fell into the wrong hands, they could endanger US national security, foreign relations, the safety of US military and human sources.

Nor was it inadvertently, as was the case with former Vice President Mike Pence or President Biden, where seemingly classified information was swept into a box of clippings and photographs stored in a garage. The indictment alleges that Trump actually went through the boxes and told his staff where to put them. On one occasion, he cavalierly discussed with a writer, an editor and two members of his staff a plan of attack prepared for him by the Ministry of Defense which he knew to be highly classified. The conversation was recorded and cited in the indictment.

And the places where he ordered the preservation of sensitive documents were a ballroom, bathroom, shower, office and storage spaces in compounds open to members and their guests, some in his residence. winter in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. , some at his summer home at the Bedminster Club in New Jersey.

The indictment included photos of boxes stacked on a stage in a ballroom and crammed into a shower. A photograph showed a box with the contents spilled on the floor, including a document marked SECRET/REL TO USA,FVEY, which meant the information could only be released to Five Eyes intelligence alliances consisting of the Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United States. United Kingdom and the United States.

The indictment cited Trump insider text messages from aides talking about his instructions, notes from his lawyers about their conversations with Trump. One Mar-a-Lago employee texted another: Is it only the papers he cares about? A second replied: Yes everything that is not the beautiful spirit of paper boxes can definitely go to storage. Papers, including classified documents, were later moved to a bathroom and shower at Mar-a-Lago.

The second set of charges includes obstruction of justice impeding the investigation by the FBI and the US Department of Justice, which includes instructing his lawyers to lie to the FBI and the federal grand jury, telling them that he didn’t have the documents he had, ordering his staff to help Walt Nauta who was indicted for making false statements to the FBI to move boxes to conceal them from his lawyers and the government. And in one of the most shocking charges, Trump suggested that one of his attorneys hide or destroy documents subpoenaed by the government. When Trump gave a folder of documents to his lawyer, he implied that if there was anything wrong with it, his lawyer should just destroy the documents. Well, isn’t it better if there are no documents? said Trump.

Likewise, it was not unique. Trump’s obstruction began in 2021, shortly after he left office, and continued until 2022. When the National Archives and Records Administration, which was responsible for archiving presidential records, warned Trump to turn over the files (otherwise they would refer the case to the Justice Department), Trump ordered his employees to bring him the boxes he had hidden at Mar-a-Lago so he could examine them. Trump, an aide said, was following the boxes, going through them all.

Fifteen boxes of documents were turned over to the National Archives, some marked top secret. Then in May 2022, the DOJ opened a criminal investigation and subpoenaed more. Trump was so involved in orchestrating a response that he changed his summer plans to oversee. He told his lawyer to falsely certify that he was in full compliance while keeping his lawyer’s boxes which he did not want to disclose. After the August 8, 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago, it was clear that Trump had not complied; more classified documents were found.

No one accused of doing what Trump did would escape prosecution. But if Trump is re-elected in 2024, he could order the DOJ to dismiss the case, or try to make the unprecedented and constitutionally suspect pardon himself. It’s no surprise, then, that the special advocate began his remarks with a statement, or perhaps it was an exhortation that no one be above the law.

Nancy Gertner is a retired federal judge in Boston and a professor of law at Harvard Law School.

