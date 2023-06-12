C Raja Mohan writes about Jake Sullivan’s visit to India: Narendra Modi’s Deng Xiaoping moment





US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivans visit to Delhi this week is expected to finalize agreements to be unveiled during State visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modis to Washington on June 22. The audience focuses on major agreements to facilitate meaningful defense industrial collaboration and high-tech trade between the two nations.

Indian political communities, however, must also pay serious attention to ambitious US plans to restructure the global economy away from the orthodoxies of the past four decades. There is no better interlocutor than Sullivan to offer insight into America’s new grand economic strategy that challenges the dogma of globalization. As Joe Biden’s top adviser on domestic and foreign policy issues during the 2020 presidential campaign, Sullivan, then based at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, helped produce a report on improving foreign policy American for the middle class. This report became the ideological foundation for Bidens’ firm commitment to ensuring that foreign economic policy serves the interests of the American people. A focus on economic security has become a keystone of Biden’s efforts to engineer sweeping shifts in Washington’s approach to domestic manufacturing, international trade, tech coalitions, climate change and institutions. development multilaterals.

This geoeconomic agenda is deeply tied to the geopolitical priorities of the Biden administration, centered on vigorous competition with China, rebooting traditional alliances, building new partnerships, and building new regional and global coalitions. Major US allies, including Britain, the European Union, and Japan, as well as Washington’s major economic partners and members of the G7 group, are engaged in intense internal debates over the new geoeconomics of Bidens and are negotiating with Washington to deal with its consequences.

The discourse in Delhi, however, remains narrowly centered on geopolitics. What Delhi needs is an in-depth discussion of Washington’s new geoeconomics that promises not only to radically change the international order, but also to create pathways to reshape the Indian economy and open the door to modernization of its technological toolbox. As the United States aligns its geoeconomics with its geopolitics, Delhi needs its business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and economic policymakers to weigh much more heavily on the future of bilateral relations with Washington. Thanks to the strong support of successive prime ministers and the sustained efforts of its diplomatic corps, Delhi and Washington have largely overcome the geopolitical divergence that shaped their bilateral relationship in the second half of the 20th century. The story of India-US relations over the past three decades is about the two governments challenging the skepticism rooted in the strategic communities of the two capitals. Consider India’s historic hesitations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly dismissed when he last addressed the joint session of the US Congress seven summers ago in the past three decades to engage states -United. A hesitation linked to India’s concerns about the Americas’ relationship with Pakistan. The conventional wisdom in Delhi until recently was that the United States would never give up on Pakistan; today Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on the fringes of the American geopolitical calculation. In the 1990s, India’s security establishment was deeply concerned about US interference in Kashmir by the Bill Clinton administration. Clinton’s successor, George W Bush took Kashmir off the agenda by ending US activism on the issue. The nuclear dispute with the United States had been considered intractable since the early 1970s. George W Bush acted decisively in 2005 to change US domestic nonproliferation legislation and pushed the international community to change the rules nuclear trade in favor of India. It was Delhi, then ruled by the UPA, that put its political breeches on in a twist on how to handle a nuclear offer it couldn’t say no to. The last few years under Donald Trump and Biden have left no room for India’s longstanding resentment of the US partnership with China. The United States now has a bipartisan consensus on resisting China’s challenge and limiting Beijing’s scope for hegemony over Asia. This coincided with the growing Chinese threat to India and facilitated a convergence of interests between Delhi and Washington on stabilizing the Asian balance of power. To add a finishing touch to the new geopolitical bonhomie, the United States is eager to aid and benefit from India’s pressing need to reduce its massive dependence on Russian weapons. If Prime Minister Modi insisted on reducing arms imports and manufacturing them at home, Biden is now offering American technology and capital to expand and modernize India’s defense industrial base. The challenge for Delhi and Washington now is to translate the new geopolitical convergence into concrete results. The NSA Sullivans’ visit to Delhi this week is aimed at ironing out the details of a new strategic pact, overcoming multiple regulatory bottlenecks and getting their big bureaucracies working together. Looking back over the past 75 years, the problem has never been the lack of room for geopolitical cooperation between India and the United States. The problem on the Indian side at least was the default ideological positions of the elites, persistent pessimism about possibilities with the United States, exuberant optimism about partnership with China, and complacent overreliance on Russia. The current geopolitical rotation in the world has made this default mode unsustainable. The real challenge and opportunity today for India and the United States lies elsewhere in seizing the opportunities for geo-economic collaboration that have been opened up by the Biden administration. Three decades ago, when India launched its economic reforms, the so-called Washington Consensus on Globalization was a no-brainer. The only question related to the pace and sequence of India’s adaptation measures. Today, the United States seeks India’s cooperation to restructure the global economic order and make the world less vulnerable to Chinese pressure. Unlike the turn of the 1990s, India is now the fifth largest economic entity in the world and is poised to become the third in a decade. For the first time since independence, Delhi is able to shape the global economic order. The current conjuncture could be seen as a moment of Prime Minister Modis Deng Xiaoping. Building on the geopolitical convergence with the United States in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Deng rapidly transformed the Chinese economy by gaining access to Western capital, technology and markets and made his country the second most powerful nation. He reminded us that geopolitics is not an end in itself but an instrument for building national prosperity, which is the basis of all power. Current Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on the other hand, offers a lesson in the dangers of geopolitical and ideological overreach. Converting geoeconomic opportunities between India and the United States into positive outcomes will require the kind of hard work that has bridged the geopolitical divide between Delhi and Washington over the past three decades. However, India’s business elites and decision makers do not have the luxury of time; they need to move much faster amid the rapid changes taking place in the global economic order; engagement with National Security Advisor Sullivan this week is a good time to start. The author is a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, Delhi and International Affairs Editor for The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/c-raja-mohan-jake-sullivan-india-visit-pm-modi-us-8658900/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos