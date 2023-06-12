Rishi Sunak turns against Boris Johnson on the honors list

Rishi Sunak turned on his predecessor Boris Johnson on Monday, saying the former prime minister had asked him to step in and push a long list of his allies through the House of Lords.

Sunak said Johnson had asked him to reverse the House of Lords (Holac) nominating committee’s decision to block some of the names on his proposed list of peerages.

As far as honors and Boris Johnson go, Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was fair, either to overturn the decision of the Holac committee, either to make promises to people, Sunak said.

Holac confirmed he had rejected eight proposed peerage candidates in Johnson’s resignation honors, which were announced on Friday. Johnson’s allies have claimed Sunak broke his promise to run through the entire list, a charge that Downing Street dismissed.

I wasn’t ready to do it because I didn’t think it was right, Sunak said at the London Tech Week conference in London.

And if people don’t like it, then tough. When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently because I was going to change my policy.

Two former MPs who expected to receive peerages from Johnson Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams have since walked out of parliament, prompting an imminent by-election.

Johnson resigned as an MP on Friday evening ahead of the publication of a report by the all-party Commons Privileges Committee which is expected to sharply criticize him for misleading the Commons when he said he was unaware parties held at number 10 during covid-19 lockdowns.

The committee will meet on Monday to finalize its report on whether Johnson lied to parliament about the party affair, as part of a heightened security arrangement for its members.

Tensions around the report escalated after Johnson called the committee, which has a conservative majority, a kangaroo court and claimed he had been the victim of a witch hunt.

Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC Today program: I belittle the fact that they now find themselves in a situation where, as has been reported, they have had to ask for and have been granted additional security. I offer my condolences to them and their families.

The commission’s report is expected to be released this week. Johnson’s decision to step down will trigger a third by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge.

Labor are confident of winning in Uxbridge, where Johnson had a majority of 7,210 in the last election, but Adamss Selby’s seat in Yorkshire will be more difficult for Labour: the Tories won that seat with a majority of 20 137 the last time.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing hard to win the seat of Dorries Mid Bedfordshire, where the Tories are defending a majority of 24,664.

At their meeting, MPs on the privileges committee are also expected to discuss whether comments by Johnson and his Commons allies undermined the integrity of the committee and are potentially a contempt of parliament.

Gove said Johnson paid the price because of the way he handled his relationship with the House of Commons.

Asked if he thought Johnson would return as an MP, Gove replied: I think that’s a question for him. I’ve offered advice to Boris Johnson in the past and he hasn’t always taken it.