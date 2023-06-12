Politics
Rishi Sunak turns against Boris Johnson on the honors list
Rishi Sunak turned on his predecessor Boris Johnson on Monday, saying the former prime minister had asked him to step in and push a long list of his allies through the House of Lords.
Sunak said Johnson had asked him to reverse the House of Lords (Holac) nominating committee’s decision to block some of the names on his proposed list of peerages.
As far as honors and Boris Johnson go, Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was fair, either to overturn the decision of the Holac committee, either to make promises to people, Sunak said.
Holac confirmed he had rejected eight proposed peerage candidates in Johnson’s resignation honors, which were announced on Friday. Johnson’s allies have claimed Sunak broke his promise to run through the entire list, a charge that Downing Street dismissed.
I wasn’t ready to do it because I didn’t think it was right, Sunak said at the London Tech Week conference in London.
And if people don’t like it, then tough. When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently because I was going to change my policy.
Two former MPs who expected to receive peerages from Johnson Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams have since walked out of parliament, prompting an imminent by-election.
Johnson resigned as an MP on Friday evening ahead of the publication of a report by the all-party Commons Privileges Committee which is expected to sharply criticize him for misleading the Commons when he said he was unaware parties held at number 10 during covid-19 lockdowns.
The committee will meet on Monday to finalize its report on whether Johnson lied to parliament about the party affair, as part of a heightened security arrangement for its members.
Tensions around the report escalated after Johnson called the committee, which has a conservative majority, a kangaroo court and claimed he had been the victim of a witch hunt.
Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC Today program: I belittle the fact that they now find themselves in a situation where, as has been reported, they have had to ask for and have been granted additional security. I offer my condolences to them and their families.
The commission’s report is expected to be released this week. Johnson’s decision to step down will trigger a third by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge.
Labor are confident of winning in Uxbridge, where Johnson had a majority of 7,210 in the last election, but Adamss Selby’s seat in Yorkshire will be more difficult for Labour: the Tories won that seat with a majority of 20 137 the last time.
The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing hard to win the seat of Dorries Mid Bedfordshire, where the Tories are defending a majority of 24,664.
At their meeting, MPs on the privileges committee are also expected to discuss whether comments by Johnson and his Commons allies undermined the integrity of the committee and are potentially a contempt of parliament.
Gove said Johnson paid the price because of the way he handled his relationship with the House of Commons.
Asked if he thought Johnson would return as an MP, Gove replied: I think that’s a question for him. I’ve offered advice to Boris Johnson in the past and he hasn’t always taken it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bb72be88-6ff1-4ec6-9bed-262b870d7135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak turns against Boris Johnson on the honors list
- Jokowi calls for golden visa rules for foreigners to be completed in June
- Aparshakti Khurana is the next rising star on the Bollywood horizon
- Paris Saint-Germain make first contact with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- HSBC announces rebranding ‘Innovation Banking’ with acquisition of SVB UK
- C Raja Mohan writes about Jake Sullivan’s visit to India: Narendra Modi’s Deng Xiaoping moment
- Faced with shortages, US military recruiters trade citizenship for service
- Directing Flamin’ Hot was super empowering, says Eva Longoria | Entertainment
- Check out the most read RTIH retail technology articles from last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Imran Khan’s party can now easily fit in a rickshaw following defections: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz
- Inside Donald Trump’s Indictment
- Terry Gilliam on ‘conflictual’ relationships with Hollywood