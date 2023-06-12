The Turkish lira hits a new high





The Turkish lira slid to a new high on Monday as investors awaited indications of policy changes following the appointment of a new central bank governor who is expected to raise interest rates. The lira weakened 1.3% to 23.65 against the dollar at 0834 GMT after hitting a record low of 23.77 overnight. It has weakened by more than 21% this year. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan, previously a US-based chief financial officer, as head of the central bank, which is expected to reverse the trend and tighten policy after years of rate cuts. JPMorgan said on Monday it expects the bank to raise interest rates to 25% from 8.5% currently at its June meeting, with Erkans the first to blame, adding that this could come with forward-looking indications suggesting smaller increases ahead if necessary. The next policy meeting is June 22 and the bank will have to raise rates aggressively to regain market confidence, said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. Authorities have long exercised tight control over the forex market and bankers have said they expect their decisive role to continue for an interim period as the market moves towards normalization. It looks like the state’s active role in the foreign exchange market will continue until the interest rate comes to the right place, said a forex trader at a bank. Erkan is the banks’ fifth chief in four years, underscoring the challenge she may face in bringing about a lasting political turnaround after Erdogan all but wiped out bank independence in recent years. Erdogan, who has called himself an enemy of interest rates, has pressed the central bank to provide stimulus in recent years and was quick to replace its governor. He also embraced Orthodoxy before, only to quickly backtrack. Erkan replaced Sahap Kavcioglu, who led Erdogan’s rate-cut campaign that sparked a historic currency crash in 2021 and sent inflation to a 24-year high above 85% last year. She was appointed just under a week after Erdogan appointed Mehmet Simsek, a highly respected and orthodox former finance minister, as economy minister. Markets are now watching the other personnel changes that will be made in the monetary policy committee of central banks, regulators, state banks and the Turkey Wealth Fund. Simsek is expected to meet with Turkish bank executives later this week. Learn more: Turkey’s annual inflation rate dips below 40% for first time in 16 months Turkish economy must return to rational ground, says new finance minister Simsek FACTBOX: Key figures from Erdogan’s new cabinet

