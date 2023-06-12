Donald Trump: Former President to travel to Florida ahead of historic court appearance





WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump and his allies are stepping up efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and spark protests as the former president prepares for a historic appearance in federal court this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegal hoarding of information.

Trump’s appearance Tuesday afternoon in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case that some legal analysts have called relatively insignificant, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president involves conduct that prosecutors say compromised national security and involves charges under the Espionage Act carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence if convicted. .

Ahead of his impeachment, Trump escalated the rhetoric against the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, calling Jack Smith “deranged” and his team of prosecutors “thugs” as he repeated without no evidence for his claims that he was the target of political persecution.

He called on his supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami courthouse on Tuesday, where he will face trial on the charges.

Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu explains how Trump is stepping up his opposition to the criminal case.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said, addressing his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone in an interview on WABC Radio. “And they have to get out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to get out.”

“Listen, our country needs to protest. We have a lot of protests to protest. We’ve lost everything,” he continued.

He also said there were no circumstances “whatever” under which he would quit the 2024 race, where he has so far topped the Republican primary.

Other Trump supporters rallied to his defense with similar language, including Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona who pointedly said over the weekend that if prosecutors “want to go to President Trump”, they “are going to have to go”. through me, and 75 million Americans like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.

Trump’s calls for protest echoed urgings he made ahead of a New York court appearance last April, where he faces charges stemming from silent money payments made during his presidential campaign of 2016, although he complained that those who showed up to protest then were “so far away”. that no one knew about them,” and just like in that case, he plans to address his supporters in a Tuesday night speech a few hours after his court date.

ABC’s Aaron Katersky explains what will happen when Trump arrives in Miami:

Trump is expected to leave for Miami on Monday and spend the rest of the day in Florida, surrounded by advisers.

Justin Finch answered questions about how Miami is preparing for Trump’s arrival and what is expected from the trial.

After his court appearance, he will return to New Jersey, where he has scheduled a press event to publicly address the charges.

Trump supporters also planned to load buses into Miami from other parts of Florida, raising concerns for law enforcement officials bracing for the potential for unrest around the courthouse. Mayor Francis Suarez was due to announce further details of the preparations on Monday, although there was little police presence near the courthouse until Sunday afternoon and barricades had yet to be erected nearby. , a stark contrast to New York City where police planned protests for weeks even though no violence ultimately took place.

The Justice Department unveiled an indictment Friday charging Trump with 37 counts, 31 of which relate to the willful withholding of national defense information. Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct and misrepresentation.

The indictment alleges that Trump intentionally retained hundreds of classified documents that he took with him from the White House to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House in January 2021. The material he stored, including in a bathroom, ballroom, bedroom, and shower, included information on nuclear programs, the defense and weapons capabilities of U.S. and foreign governments, and a “plan of Pentagon ‘attack’, the indictment says. The information, if revealed, could have endangered members of the military, confidential human sources and intelligence-gathering methods, prosecutors said.

Beyond that, prosecutors say, he sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents, including ordering personal assistant Walt Nauta – who was charged alongside Trump – to move boxes for them. cover up and also suggesting that his own lawyer hide or destroy documents. Wanted by Justice Department subpoena.

Some fellow Republicans sought to argue that Trump was being treated unfairly, citing the Justice Department’s 2016 decision not to indict Democrat Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified information through a private email server on which she stalked. supported as Secretary of State. But these arguments overlook the fact that FBI investigators found no evidence that Clinton or his aides deliberately violated classified information laws or obstructed the investigation.

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, speaking on CBS News on Sunday, said there was a “huge difference” between the two surveys, but it “needs to be explained to the American people.”

Earlier this month, the Justice Department informed former Vice President Mike Pence that he would not bring charges over the presence of classified documents in his Indiana home. A separate investigation by a Justice Department special counsel into the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and office continues, though, as in the Clinton case, no evidence of obstruction or wrongdoing. intentional to the law has surfaced.

Former Trump Attorney General William Barr made a grim prediction about Trump’s fate, telling Fox News that Trump had no right to keep such sensitive records.

“If even half of this is true,” Barr said of the indictment allegations, “then it’s fried. I mean, it’s a pretty — it’s an act of very detailed accusation, and it’s very, very damning. And this idea of ​​presenting Trump as a victim here – a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

