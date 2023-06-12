Cash-strapped Pakistan welcomes first shipment of cut-price crude from Russia





Comment this storyComment

ISLAMABAD The Pakistani government on Monday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif hailed it as a fulfillment of promises made to the nation while Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that it was a real service to the people.

The cargo was unloaded in the port city of Karachi, the country’s main hub for imports. Cash-strapped Pakistan had been in talks with Russia to import cut-price crude since February 2022, when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan traveled to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Khan’s visit coincided with the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a visit which at the time strained relations between Pakistan and the United States. Moscow has since grappled with Western sanctions during the war, redirecting much of its supply to India, China and other Asian countries at cut prices after Western customers shunned it in response to the invasion.

Pakistani Deputy Oil Minister Musadiq Malik told Geo News TV channel that Islamabad initially signed an agreement with Russia for the purchase of 100,000 tons of oil, which is expected to arrive on two ships. The first ship with crude arrived in Karachi on Sunday. The size of her cargo was not immediately known.

He gave no details on the price of Russian oil, saying only that Pakistan would try to ensure a steady import expecting pump prices to fall.

If we start getting a third of our crude oil from Russia, then there will be a big price difference and its effect will reach people’s pockets, Malik said.

No details have been revealed on how the payments are made.

The Sharifs government is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis following last summer’s devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and caused $30 billion in damage.

Meanwhile, talks with the International Monetary Fund to revive the $6 billion bailout have been on hold since December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/06/12/pakistan-russia-oil-import-deal/ee238242-08ef-11ee-8132-a84600f3bb9b_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos