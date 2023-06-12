As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches, PM Modi leads evacuation, essential services uninterrupted





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy as it is about to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm” on Thursday. During the Cyclone Biparjoy review meeting, the Prime Minister Modi ordered officials to take all possible measures to evacuate people who are settled in vulnerable areas.Prime Minister Modi also instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential services to people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy. Prime Minister Modi also instructed officials to ensure 24/7 operation of control rooms. Prime Minister Modi has directed senior officers to take all possible measures to ensure people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health, drinking water, etc., and are restored immediately in the event of damage to them,” the Prime Minister’s Office said after the meeting. Review of Prime Minister Modi’s Cyclone Biparjoy. During the Cyclone Biparjoy Review Meeting, Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the measures taken by the Government of Gujarat to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy. Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates Review meetings with the district administration have been held at the Chief Minister level and the entire state administrative apparatus is prepared to deal with any emergency. In addition, the Cabinet Secretary and Home Minister are in constant contact with the Gujarat Chief Secretary and relevant central ministries/agencies,” the PMO said. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon near Jakhau port in Kutch district, Gujarat, as a very severe cyclonic storm “with a maximum wind speed of up to 150 kilometers per hour. , the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday. “The cyclone is likely to make landfall near the port of Jakhau. It will hit the coast of Gujarat around noon on June 15. It will be preceded by winds with speeds of 135-145 km / h with gusts to 150 km / h and extremely heavy rainfall,” the IMD center in Ahmedabad said. director Manorama Mohanty. Considering the rainfall in Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch region, fishermen have been advised to suspend fishing activities and avoid the sea. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Updated: June 12, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/as-biparjoy-cyclone-nears-pm-modi-directs-evacuation-uninterrupted-essential-services-11686568209391.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

