How the Florida judge overseeing Trump’s trial could hamper the Justice Department’s case





Donald Trump’s federal indictment, unsealed on Friday, was filled with startling new accounts of how the former president allegedly mishandled classified information. But revealing who would be overseeing the case could present unique challenges for the Justice Department.

Aileen Cannon, a former prosecutor in her early 40s who spent two and a half years on the bench, is the same Trump appointee who has repeatedly ruled in his favor in a related case. She will now oversee a trial that experts say could influence the American public’s confidence in the fairness of the justice system for years to come. Cannon will guide how quickly the case comes to trial, oversee jury selection and determine what evidence may be presented to the jury.

Stephen Gilles, a professor of legal ethics at New York University School of Law, predicted the trial would be fair. But he said former presidents claiming he is being selectively prosecuted and politically persecuted could undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the courts, the Justice Department and the FBI.

“This will be the most consequential and highly-watched lawsuit in American history,” Gillers said. Will enough of the public accept the verdict, whatever it is? Or will they see any outcome as politics? The answers to these questions are as important as the verdict.”

Trump, who has launched another bid for the White House, has framed the government’s case against him as the latest in a long line of politically motivated witch hunts, arguing without evidence that President Joe Biden was trying to coerce him into leave the 2024 race.

On Saturday, in Trump’s first public remarks since the case against him came to light on Friday, the former president called it a ridiculous and baseless indictment against me by the Biden administrations that armed the Department of injustice.

A significant issue before the case even reaches trial is how and how quickly Cannon resolves pre-trial motions. Among those, Trump’s defense team is expected to file any evidence from his defense attorney at the time, Evan Corcoran.

The indictment makes it clear that prosecutors relied on contemporaneous notes Corcoran took of his interactions with Trump, including his clients’ resistance to the handing over of classified documents. At one point, according to Corcorans’ account, Trump made a snatch motion that seemed to indicate that Corcoran should simply remove the classified material from a batch the attorney planned to return to the government.

In March, a federal judge in Washington, Beryl A. Howell, granted a request by prosecutors to apply the criminal fraud exception to Corcoran’s conversations with Trump. The ruling, which is rare, meant that the fundamental legal principle, that lawyer-client communications remain secret, did not apply because Justice Department lawyers showed that legal services had been used in the lawsuit. of a crime.

Trump’s attorneys have strongly criticized Howells’ decision and will likely ask Cannon to block prosecutors from presenting Corcoran’s evidence to the trial jury. If Cannon agrees that the jury shouldn’t hear all of Corcoran’s evidence, the Justice Department’s case won’t be over, but it will be severely hampered.

How and at what speed Cannon rules regarding the use of classified documents at the center of the prosecution case will also have an impact. Trump’s lawyers will likely use the delay, a tactic the former president has adopted for decades in legal battles to their advantage.

A photo of boxes of documents found in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom that was released with former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment. Justice Department via AP

Brandon Van Grack, a former Justice Department national security prosecutor and lead prosecutor in the Mueller investigation, noted that the use of classified documents involves a separate discovery and litigation process, under the Criminal Code Act. Handling of Classified Information, or CIPA.

They will create significant delays and risk of litigation, he wrote on Twitter, adding that most judges have no experience with the process. This process takes time and will be unfamiliar to the judge.

Some legal experts have argued that Trump may have an ally in Cannon, based on his past rulings in the classified documents case.

Cannon, who was born in Colombia and raised in Miami, attended Duke University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School. She then worked as a clerk for a federal appeals judge in Iowa and in the Washington office of the elite law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

In 2013, Cannon left the company, returned to Florida, and embarked on a job that could significantly affect her handling of the Trump case. For seven years, Cannon worked as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida in the Major Crimes and Appellate Divisions.

In the spring of 2020, Trump nominated Cannon to the federal bench with the support of Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During a confirmation hearing, Cannon pledged to uphold the rule of law and praised her mother’s courage in fleeing repression in Cuba. Days after the November election, the Senate confirmed Cannon along largely bipartisan lines. Initially, the Cannon decisions attracted relatively little public attention.

That changed after FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022 for classified documents. Cannon was randomly assigned to oversee the legal battle that unfolded between Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department.

In the first case, Cannon came out in favor of Trump’s request to appoint a special master, a third-party attorney, to examine whether the documents the Justice Department and the FBI had found at Trump’s home were protected by executive privilege, a claim that many legal experts dismissed.

She also temporarily blocked parts of the Justice Department’s investigation into the trove of top-secret and classified documents recovered by federal agents, while advancing legal arguments that Trump’s team had not made, among which the fact that the former president could suffer damage to his reputation if the justice ministry indicted him. (Cannon did not respond to a request for comment.)

Justice Department lawyers appealed, arguing that Trump’s request was simply an effort to delay their work and that executive privilege did not apply in the case. A federal appeals court, with several of its justices appointed by Trump, sided with the Justice Department and twice overturned Cannon.

Creating a special exception here would challenge our nation’s fundamental tenet that our law applies to all, regardless of number, wealth or rank, the justices wrote in a ruling.

The impact of these decisions on Cannon is unclear. They might encourage her to be more cautious in the Trump trial. Any judge overseeing such an unprecedented, high-stakes trial will also face intense scrutiny. Whether Trump is convicted or acquitted, the trial and how it is perceived by the public will likely define Cannons’ career and judicial legacy.

Ryan Goodman, a New York University Law School professor, said if Cannon issues rulings that appear to favor Trump, it could diminish public confidence in the fairness of judges. The problem is that she has shown such bias in her past decisions,” Goodman said. Does her holding the case undermine public confidence in the courts?

Special Counsel Jack Smith, speaking about the indictment in Washington on Friday, said: We have a set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Many Trump supporters have made it clear that the criminal allegations against Trump will not diminish their support. After the former president was indicted in March by a grand jury in Manhattan in a separate case, support for him among Republican voters grew.

I would vote for him from jail, Vince Condra of Fredericksburg, Texas, told NBC News at a Trump rally in Waco days after that impeachment.

Meanwhile, questions about how Cannon was randomly assigned to the Trump trial remain. Federal courts across the country randomly assign cases to judges, but some legal experts wonder how Cannon was randomly chosen twice to oversee Trump cases.

In response to a question, Angela Noble, chief clerk of the South Florida federal court system, told NBC News that the case was randomly assigned. The New York Times reported that Cannon was randomly selected from half a dozen federal judges in the West Palm Beach Division, where the Trump trial will take place. Noble also told the newspaper that Cannon would continue to oversee the case unless she recused herself.

Gillers, the NYU legal ethics expert, asked the Chief Judge for the Southern District of Florida to review how the case was assigned. She may be innocent, Gillers said. And the insurance of the clerks is welcome. But the public needs confirmation from the Chief Justice, who is ultimately responsible for case assignments.

The stakes in the Trump trial are enormous. The US justice system has long been criticized for racial, gender and class bias, but the first-ever criminal trial of a former president could deepen public doubts and partisan divisions.

Gillers said the trial will serve as an unprecedented civics lesson nationwide. He declined to predict what verdict the jury would return inside the courtroom and what verdict the public would return outside. The former president’s trial could affirm the ideal that the powerful, like all Americans, should be held accountable for their actions, experts have said. Or it could cause large numbers of Americans to lose faith in the courts, in politics, and, potentially, in American democracy itself.

Everything will depend on how prosecutors and judges behave. They must see their role as including education, in language the public will understand, Gillers said. Eventually, a trial jury may return a verdict, but the public verdict remains unpredictable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/florida-judge-overseeing-trumps-trial-hobble-justice-departments-case-rcna88694 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos