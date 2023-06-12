An angry Pakistani army, a stubborn politician and defectors





NEW DELHI: The scars of violence are slow to heal and the chaos unleashed on May 9 by Imran Khan’s supporters, who vandalized military installations and stormed the Lahore Corps Commander’s house, remains a gaping wound. The military is in no mood to forget or forgive, especially in a country that has experienced military rule for most of its 75-year history and where the military is still in command.

A four-day meeting of formation commanders, chaired by army chief General Asim Munir, decided to quickly try those responsible for the violence under the Pakistani Army Act and the official secrets. This is not surprising, especially when a section of the judiciary and the Supreme Court have been what many call an unusual leniency towards Imran Khan and members of his party. There was also a veiled threat to the judges favorable to Imran: efforts by either side to create obstructions and thwart the final defeat of the enemy forces’ misconception will be met with iron fists.

The army chief is said to have made it clear at the base that political affiliations should in no way interfere with the performance of duties and the sanctity of the institution. And violators will be punished.

Imran Khan divided various segments of society including the establishment. Both draw their strength from Punjab. Even military veterans, who normally do not engage in an open show of support for a political figure or party, backed Imran. But May 9 turned out to be a spoiler.

There is no doubt that a section of army officers loved Imran Khan, but attacking military installations is not digestible for anyone in uniform. So after the May 9 incidents, the military has remained united, says Azaz Syed, a veteran journalist working for the Jang Geo Group, Pakistan’s largest media network.

Meanwhile, politics is racing. Many deserters from the Imran Khans PTI party joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party, a new entity formed by Jahangir Khan Tareen who was once a close confidant of Imrans.

Simultaneously, PPP leader and former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari is trying to lure PTI defectors, especially those with vote banks in Punjab, into joining his party. Apparently, Zardari wants his son Bilawal, who is currently Pakistan’s foreign minister, to be prime minister, in addition to aiming for the presidency himself.

Imran Khan finds himself increasingly isolated but refuses to back down. PTI senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was arrested for the May 9 violence and released from prison last week, met with Imran on Wednesday. He told the waiting media that he would speak to them after meeting Imran. Nothing like that happened. Reports suggest he told Imran to back off, maybe go abroad for a while and leave the reins of the party to him, otherwise he (Imran) and the party will pay a heavy price. Imran reportedly disagreed and a bitter exchange ensued.

Will Qureshi join the new political bloc? It’s not yet clear, but Shah Mehmood Qureshi is a seasoned politician. And he has a knack for siding with the ruling party or whoever he thinks will come to power after the next election, Syed says.

Elections are scheduled for later this year, but no one knows if they will take place on time. So, what next for Imran Khan? The army wants him to line up. He remains provocative but would do well to draw lessons from Pakistan’s political history: beating the army is difficult, if not impossible. He can also learn from cricket, the game that propelled him to national herodom and eventually political stardom. If you can’t occupy the crease, the next best place is for non-strikers to watch the proceedings, formulate your strategy, and wait your turn.

