Trump will hold first major fundraiser on impeachment day





Earlier today, Trump is scheduled to be in Miami, summoned on charges stemming from his handling and retention of classified documents he took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate in South America. Florida. The ex-president has been defiant since his indictment last week, pledging to stay the course even if found guilty.

Trump is expected to join the fundraiser shortly after making public remarks in which he will address the indictment, according to a person familiar with the plans. Fundraising preparations were underway long before it was known he would appear in court the same day.

Polls show Trump has a wide lead over his main Republican rivals. Yet Trump faces a well-funded opponent in Ron DeSantis, who has drawn support from some of the party’s biggest donors. The Florida governor has raised more than $8 million after launching his campaign in late May. A day after announcing his candidacy, DeSantis summoned his top bundlers to Miami.

Trump has long relied on small dollar donors to propel him politically. The average contribution, according to those involved in his 2024 campaign, is around $30. The former president drew a flurry of online contributions in late March, after he was indicted in a separate case involving alleged silent payments he allegedly made to a pornographic actress, and his team sent out fundraising appeals to supporters trying to capitalize on conservative outrage. on the charges in the classified documents case.

But aides say that unlike his previous campaigns, the former president also regularly uses the phones to woo bundlers and other major contributors. Trump aides say they expect more than 300 bundlers to join the campaign by the end of June.

According to a copy of Tuesday’s invite, supporters who raise at least $100,000 will attend a private candlelit dinner. Those who give less will be rewarded in other ways, including photo ops with Trump and a VIP reception with elected officials and special guests.

The fundraiser will go to a joint fundraising committee which will split its profits between the Trump campaign, which receives 90% of everything raised, and the Trumps Save America political action committee, which receives the 10% remaining. Trump used the PAC to pay for non-campaign-specific activities, such as paying his legal bills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/11/trump-host-fundraiser-arraignment-00101447 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos