GOP faces Trump indictment: Loyalty or law and order





Former President Donald J. Trump’s federal indictment has left the Republican Party and its nominating party rivals with a stark choice between deferring to a system of law and order that has been at the heart of party identity for half a century or more as a radical path of resistance, to the ruling Democratic Party and the nation’s highest institutions that Mr. Trump now mocks.

How the men and women seeking to lead the party in the 2024 election respond to the former president’s indictments in the coming months will have huge implications for the future of the GOP.

So far, declared candidates for the presidency who are not Mr. Trump have split into three camps regarding his federal indictment last Thursday: those who strongly supported him and his insistence that the indictment is a politically motivated means of denying him a second White House Term, such as Vivek Ramaswamy; those who urged Americans to take the accusations seriously, like Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson; and those who have straddled both sides, condemning the indictment but pushing voters to overtake Mr. Trump’s leadership, like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

The trick, for all of Mr Trump’s competitors, will be to strike the balance between harnessing the anger of the party’s core voters who remain loyal to him while winning their support as an alternative candidate.

Mr. Trump is due in court on Tuesday in Florida. The danger for Republicans after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is that fostering too much anger could lead to chaos and what pollsters call their party’s ghettoization: confined to minority status by voters who don’t do not want to give up fervent beliefs that have been rejected by the majority.

That point was laid bare Sunday by a new CBS News/YouGov poll that found 80% of Americans outside the core Republican voter base saw a national security risk in Mr. Trump’s handling of nuclear documents and classified military, while only 38% of likely Republican primary voters discerned such a risk.

In the same poll, just 7% of Republicans said the indictment changed their view of the former president for the worse; 14% said their perspective had changed for the better; and the majority, 61%, said their views would not change. More than three-quarters of Republican primary voters said the indictments were politically motivated.

Another ABC News/Ipsos poll showed 61% of Americans viewed the charges as serious, down from 52% in April when pollsters asked about the mishandling of classified documents. Among Republicans, 38% said the charges were serious, also up from 21% in the spring. But only about half of Americans said Mr Trump should be charged, unchanged from April.

Grassroots voters see the double standard in politics. I keep hearing, When are they going to indict the Bidens? said Katon Dawson, former chairman of the Republican Party of South Carolina and senior adviser to Ms. Haley, former governor of South Carolina and Mr. Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. But, he added, 65% of our primary voters are just tired of all the drama and I think they’re looking for a new generation of Republicans to pull us out of the wilderness.

Ms Haley embodied that balancing act, saying in a statement, this is not how justice should be pursued in our country, and also, it is time to move beyond the endless drama.

Mr. Trump’s closest rival for the 2024 nomination, Mr. DeSantis, the governor of Florida, captured the same spirit when he mused on Friday that he would have been court-martialed in a minute in New York. if he had taken classified documents during his service. in the navy. He was referring to Hillary Clinton returning as a Republican boogeyman this week and his misuse of classified documents as Secretary of State, but the double meaning was clear, just as it was when he said : There must be a standard of justice in this country. Let’s impose it on everyone.

A more solitary group within of the Republican Party at large. Only two former governors running for president, former prosecutors Mr. Christie of New Jersey and Mr. Hutchinson of Arkansas, are aligned with a scattering of other leaders like Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the only Republican senator to vote to remove Mr. Trump from office twice.

But their voices are likely to be amplified in the coming days by a media eager to grant them a microphone. Mr. Christie will hold a town hall on CNN on Monday night, while Mr. Hutchinson, the longest of the long shots for the nomination, gave a flurry of interviews.

The Republican Party shouldn’t dismiss this case out of hand, Hutchinson said in an interview. These are serious allegations on which a grand jury found probable cause.

On Sunday morning, Mr. Trump’s former attorney general, William P. Barr, weighed in on Fox News on Sunday, saying he was shocked by the sensitivity of these documents and their number.

If even half of that is true, it’s a toast, Mr. Barr said. It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning. This idea of ​​portraying Trump as a victim here of a witch hunt is ridiculous.

Mr. Trump’s critics also have a call that goes to the center of party identity: law and order. Republicans are still attacking Democrats over rising street crime after the pandemic, even as they attack the FBI, the Justice Department, the special prosecutor and the federal grand jury system.

If Congress has the ability to police the Justice Department, I encouraged them to do so vigorously and fairly and to ask any questions they need to, Christie said on CNN. But what we should also be doing is holding people in positions of responsibility to account and saying, if you do wrong, there must be penalties for it. There must be a cost to pay.

But voters willing to believe the dark stories told by Mr. Trump about an infamous deep state, communists bent on destroying America, are getting encouragement from candidates who are ostensibly rivals of Mr. Trump. For them, the calculation seems to capture the voters of the former president if his legal troubles finally put an end to his political career.

I am personally deeply skeptical of anything in this indictment, Mr. Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur and author, told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, adding that personally I don’t. I have no faith in these vague allegations.

Other candidates were less direct but equally willing to challenge the integrity of the justice system, a system, said Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, where the scales are weighted against conservatives.

If you want to reach President Trump, you’ll have to go through me, and 75 million Americans like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA, said Kari Lake, Arizona’s failed gubernatorial candidate.

Even more surprisingly, voices on the Trumpist right have expressed concerns about the charges and their impact on the future of Republican parties. When Charlie Kirk of pro-Trump Turning Point USA called on all other Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the race in solidarity with Mr Trump, right-wing bomber Ann Coulter replied: It’s nothing! I call on ALL REPUBLICANS TO COMMIT SUICIDE in solidarity with Trump! acknowledging that the rally around the former president could send the party into oblivion.

Lawyer and right-wing provocateur Mike Cernovich criticized the indictment as a selective prosecution, but also said Trump fell into that trap.

The response of the party and its 2024 candidates will be important for the country and the political fortunes of the party. The rank-and-file Republican voter might side with Mr. Trump, but most Americans probably won’t. It’s a dilemma, acknowledged Clifford Young, president of US public affairs at polling and marketing firm Ipsos.

For the average American in the middle, they’re appalled, he says, but for the grassroots, not only is the support solidifying, they don’t believe what’s going on.”

Heck, he added, they believe he won the election.

