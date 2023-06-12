President Joko Widodo also congratulates and is proud of the achievement of Princess Ariani





RBG.ID – Putri Ariani, an Indonesian singer, passed the 2023 America’s Got Talent audition by winning the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, one of the judges there. Even Simon Cowell asked Princess Ariani to sing him one more after the Loneliness song ended. The video of Putri Ariani (17) performing the song Loneliness has been viewed 26 million times in 5 days since it was uploaded to YouTube on June 7, 2023. Also Read: Ariani’s Daughter Gets Gold Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, Was Once Indonesia’s Got Talent Champion In the aftermath of the news popping up on social media and local media that Putri Ariani was trending everywhere, many artists also reacted to the video. They gave the same response as the America’s Got Talent 2023 judges who claimed to be moved and praised Princess Ariani’s voice for impressing listeners. President Joko Widodo, in his personal Instagram upload, also congratulated and expressed his pride in the achievement of Princess Ariani. Also Read: His Daughter Ariani, a Blind Musician from Indonesia, Receives a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent President Jokowi hopes that more and more people will be motivated by Putri Ariani’s performance at America’s Got Talent 2023. “In recent days, the name of Indonesian singer Putri Ariani has been brought up and reported by her talent which has amazed the world with her appearance on the America’s Got Talent 2023 stage. I am also proud and appreciate the replay of the performance of Putri Ariani,” President Joko said. Widodo wrote on Instagram on Monday (12/6). Also read: Profile and biography of Putri Ariani, a disabled person born in Riau wins the Golden Buzzer AGT 2023 “Indeed, this is only the first chapter of Princess Ariani’s long journey. “What Princess Ariani has achieved so far will hopefully inspire and encourage everyone to achieve all dreams and goals. with perseverance, hard work and confidence in your own abilities,” she continued. “Congratulations to Princess Ariani. Fly higher, achieve your goals and carry on carrying the name of Indonesia,” concluded Jokowi. Meanwhile, Putri Ariani also participated in Indonesia’s Got Talent program when she was just 8 years old in 2014. She reached the final by performing Titi DJ’s song Heart Language.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rbg.id/hiburan/9449116579/presiden-joko-widodo-turut-ucapkan-selamat-dan-bangga-terhadap-pencapaian-putri-ariani The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos