Chinese President Xi says he is ready to start free trade talks with Honduras

China is ready to start talks on a free trade agreement with Honduras “as soon as possible”, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, during the first visit by the president to the Central American country since the establishment diplomatic relations in March. Honduran President Xiomara Castro is on a six-day official visit to China. It launched diplomatic ties with Beijing after cutting ties with rival Taiwan in a bid to boost investment and jobs. The country is also seeking support from China to ease its debt burden. China will actively promote Honduran products to enter the Chinese market, Xi said as quoted by state broadcaster CCTV. Chinese customs announced on Monday that they have approved the import of whiteleg shrimp from Honduras. Xi said China will unswervingly develop the friendly relations between the two nations and firmly support the economic and social development of Honduras. China also encourages Chinese companies to participate in Honduran projects in areas such as energy, infrastructure and telecommunications, CCTV said citing a joint statement. The Honduran side is willing to provide political support and facilitation, CCTV reported. The Chinese leader also stressed that the two sides should deepen political mutual trust and uphold the “one China” principle. “The one-China principle is the main premise and political foundation for establishing loyal diplomatic relations and developing bilateral ties,” Xi said. When Honduras ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan, the island’s foreign minister accused it of demanding exorbitant sums before being lured by Beijing. China claims that Taiwan has governed democratically as its own territory without the right to state-to-state relations, a position Taipei strongly rejects. China demands that the countries with which it has ties recognize its position. The Honduran Foreign Ministry said at the time that it recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate government representing all of China and that Taiwan was an “inseparable part of Chinese territory”. The United States is watching with concern as China expands its footprint in its backyard by taking away Central American allies from Taiwan, and has repeatedly warned countries not to believe China’s aid promises. Xi said China supports Honduras’s “independent choice of development path in accordance with its national conditions” and opposes any outside interference in the Central American country’s internal affairs. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

