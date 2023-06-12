Leading the level of transformation and integration of digital services, the president encourages an impactful and agile bureaucracy

President Joko Widodo chaired a restricted meeting (ratas) with his staff to discuss accelerating the transformation and integration of digital services at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, June 12, 2023. In his guidelines, the President Jokowi continues to encourage bureaucracy to be impactful, not convoluted, nimble and quick.

“The leadership of Mr. President, the bureaucracy must have an impact, the bureaucracy must no longer be convoluted with piles of papers. Therefore, he hopes that this bureaucracy will be nimble and fast,” said the Empowerment Minister of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN-RB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, in his statement after the meeting.

To make the bureaucracy more nimble, the government, through the PAN-RB ministry, reduced the civil state apparatus (ASN) job classification from initially 3,414 job classifications to just 3 groups of posts. In addition, ASN can now switch between families, as well as streamlining staffing services business processes.

“We will reduce the promotion service from 14 steps to 2 steps. We have reported this to Mr. President. This was done by friends of BKN. Retirement services from 8 steps now only three steps. The service for moving agencies of 11 steps is now in three steps. It is an example awaited by the president which will be immediately carried out by the institutional ministries, in particular the ministry of administrative and bureaucratic reform related to personnel services”, has he explained.

Apart from this, adjustments have also been made in terms of simpler regulations, initially going from around 1,000 rules to a single government regulation (PP) which contains a combination of rules regarding ASN. According to MenPAN-RB, the many rules also prevent bureaucracy from becoming world-class.

“So on the advice of Mr. President, we are cutting that now, from 766 DIM (problem inventory list) there are 48 DIM linked to dismissals, appeal procedures, and the salaried professional body and 85 DIM linked to foresight, this is being discussed in a simulation with the Ministry of Finance. If this is completed, the ASN PP will be completed soon,” he said.

In addition, the evaluation of bureaucratic reform in ministries and institutions is now simpler, since the beginning there were 259 question components and thousands of documents uploaded, now there are only 26 impacts. MenPAN-RB hopes that good bureaucratic reform can also have an impact on reducing poverty and increasing investment.

“So if the RB is good, if the poverty rate goes down, the investment will increase. If in the past we focused on the upstream, now we focus on the downstream in order to have more impact, not on the stack of paper.Until now,when people deal with RB,sometimes they have to have a consultant in the hotel,how can the value increase?Now this is not so,so go straight to the impact so people can feel it more,” he said.

During the meeting, MenPAN-RB also explained that President Jokowi had signed the Government System Architecture Based on Electronics (SPBE). The MenPAN-RB explained that the national architecture of the SPBE has been and will continue to be adjusted by adopting the concept digital public infrastructure (dpi).

“It’s a concept that has now become trendy and held by several countries whose content is linked to it payment, digital identificationAnd data exchange“said MenPAN-RB.

Further, MenPAN-RB stated that the SPBE architecture does not prioritize the development of new applications because there are already thousands of digital government service applications. As such, this SPBE will be interoperable with the signing of a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the subject.

“Previously the President had signed a Presidential Order where here the MenPAN-RB as President of the SPBE National Coordination Team, there was also the Minister of Bappenas as CDO, then the Minister of Finance as CFO, the Head of BSSN as CISO, then Minister of Communication and Information as CTO, Minister of Home Affairs as CRGO, and Head of BRIN as CRIO,” he said.