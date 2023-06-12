Politics
Leading the level of transformation and integration of digital services, the president encourages an impactful and agile bureaucracy
President Joko Widodo chaired a restricted meeting (ratas) with his staff to discuss accelerating the transformation and integration of digital services at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, June 12, 2023. In his guidelines, the President Jokowi continues to encourage bureaucracy to be impactful, not convoluted, nimble and quick.
“The leadership of Mr. President, the bureaucracy must have an impact, the bureaucracy must no longer be convoluted with piles of papers. Therefore, he hopes that this bureaucracy will be nimble and fast,” said the Empowerment Minister of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN-RB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, in his statement after the meeting.
To make the bureaucracy more nimble, the government, through the PAN-RB ministry, reduced the civil state apparatus (ASN) job classification from initially 3,414 job classifications to just 3 groups of posts. In addition, ASN can now switch between families, as well as streamlining staffing services business processes.
“We will reduce the promotion service from 14 steps to 2 steps. We have reported this to Mr. President. This was done by friends of BKN. Retirement services from 8 steps now only three steps. The service for moving agencies of 11 steps is now in three steps. It is an example awaited by the president which will be immediately carried out by the institutional ministries, in particular the ministry of administrative and bureaucratic reform related to personnel services”, has he explained.
Apart from this, adjustments have also been made in terms of simpler regulations, initially going from around 1,000 rules to a single government regulation (PP) which contains a combination of rules regarding ASN. According to MenPAN-RB, the many rules also prevent bureaucracy from becoming world-class.
“So on the advice of Mr. President, we are cutting that now, from 766 DIM (problem inventory list) there are 48 DIM linked to dismissals, appeal procedures, and the salaried professional body and 85 DIM linked to foresight, this is being discussed in a simulation with the Ministry of Finance. If this is completed, the ASN PP will be completed soon,” he said.
In addition, the evaluation of bureaucratic reform in ministries and institutions is now simpler, since the beginning there were 259 question components and thousands of documents uploaded, now there are only 26 impacts. MenPAN-RB hopes that good bureaucratic reform can also have an impact on reducing poverty and increasing investment.
“So if the RB is good, if the poverty rate goes down, the investment will increase. If in the past we focused on the upstream, now we focus on the downstream in order to have more impact, not on the stack of paper.Until now,when people deal with RB,sometimes they have to have a consultant in the hotel,how can the value increase?Now this is not so,so go straight to the impact so people can feel it more,” he said.
During the meeting, MenPAN-RB also explained that President Jokowi had signed the Government System Architecture Based on Electronics (SPBE). The MenPAN-RB explained that the national architecture of the SPBE has been and will continue to be adjusted by adopting the concept digital public infrastructure (dpi).
“It’s a concept that has now become trendy and held by several countries whose content is linked to it payment, digital identificationAnd data exchange“said MenPAN-RB.
Further, MenPAN-RB stated that the SPBE architecture does not prioritize the development of new applications because there are already thousands of digital government service applications. As such, this SPBE will be interoperable with the signing of a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the subject.
“Previously the President had signed a Presidential Order where here the MenPAN-RB as President of the SPBE National Coordination Team, there was also the Minister of Bappenas as CDO, then the Minister of Finance as CFO, the Head of BSSN as CISO, then Minister of Communication and Information as CTO, Minister of Home Affairs as CRGO, and Head of BRIN as CRIO,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/pimpin-ratas-transformasi-dan-keterpaduan-layanan-digital-presiden-dorong-birokrasi-berdampak-dan-lincah/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Leading the level of transformation and integration of digital services, the president encourages an impactful and agile bureaucracy
- SRK on his Bollywood trip
- How an Android phone measured the Boksburg earthquake
- OpenAI, DeepMind open models to UK government – POLITICO
- Lil Wayne’s Memory Loss So Bad He Can’t Remember Songs | Entertainment
- Column | Indian Cricket And The Ides Of June | Cricket news
- Celio India launches a collection with Emiway Bantai on Metaverse
- Dow opens higher ahead of Fed meeting
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review: Finally bigger for less
- Imran Khan upset over loss of army support: Bilawal Bhutto
- Chinese President Xi says he is ready to start free trade talks with Honduras
- Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Slam Trump’s Use of ‘Airborne’ Speech in Video – Rolling Stone