Trump impeachment news: Trump travels to Miami ahead of impeachment as Bill Barr says ex-president grilled





Defiant Donald Trump attacks villainous Pence and deranged special consul Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Miami today ahead of his arraignment on 37 counts of handling classified documents after leaving the White House.

The former president is expected to fly from his New Jersey golf club to Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon, to spend the night at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home where he is charged. to have accumulated treasures of classified documents, including national defense. information.

Mr. Trump will then appear for his arraignment in federal court in downtown Miami on Tuesday afternoon, before flying directly to New Jersey where he announced plans to deliver a speech that evening.

As Mr. Trump made provocative speeches at two Republican state conventions on Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina, his former attorney general Bill Barr said that after reviewing the indictment he believed that Mr. Trump was toast.

If even half of that is true, then it’s a toast, he said of the 49-page indictment.

Mr Trump responded by lashing out at Mr Barr on both Truth Social and in a sprawling interview on the Roger Stones radio show where he called the former top prosecutor a gutless pig .

HighlightsView latest update 1686580212Ex-Trump security official says his handling of classified documents could have cost lives

A Trump administration Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official has given a stunning assessment of the record that Donald Trump has alleged mishandling of classified documents has undermined the safety and security of the American people.

Elizabeth Neumann, who served as DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism from February 2017 to April 2020 and now works as an ABC News contributor, told ABC This Week that lives could have been lost as a result of the actions of the former presidents.

It kills people, she says.

This is a very serious top secret. [and] special access program.

When they fall into the wrong hands, people die and America’s security is deeply compromised.

Ariana BaioJune 12, 2023 3:30 PM

1686578412How Trump’s Second Indictment Happened: Mar-a-Lago Documents Investigation Timeline

Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges relating to the storage of classified national defense documents dating from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 45th President of the United States will now appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, his lawyer has since confirmed. If he were ultimately found guilty, he could face a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison.

Looking back from the start of the investigation to the indictment, here is the timeline surrounding the document investigations.

Ariana BaioJune 12, 2023 3:00 PM

1686576612Evidence in indictment of classified documents may come from Trump’s attorney

Some of the evidence included in the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump reportedly included voice notes recorded by Mr. Trump’s attorney, Mr. Evan Corcoran.

According to a New York Times report, Mr. Corcoran allegedly recorded voice notes describing his work for Mr. Trump when he was hired as a member of the legal team. The notes reportedly included a narrative tone from Mr Corcoran where he recounted his time working for Mr Trump, including the former president allegedly asking his lawyers to ignore the initial subpoena.

Mr. Corcorans’ voice notes were obtained as evidence via a criminal fraud exception that may allow prosecutors to obtain evidence regarding solicitor-client privilege if the communications in question were in pursuit of the crime.

Ariana BaioJune 12, 2023 2:30 PM

1686574844Who is Aileen Cannon? The Trump-appointed judge overseeing his classified documents case

A Florida district judge overseeing the Donald Trump classified documents case is drawing criticism ahead of her Miami court appearance, given that it was Mr Trump himself who elevated her to the bench three years ago.

Unless she chooses to recuse herself, Aileen Cannon, a federal judge with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, will be responsible for the timing and progress of the criminal case as well as rulings on the motions filed. by defense and prosecution.

If the former president is then found guilty, she would also be tasked with issuing a sentence against the very man who appointed her to the position.

Rachel SharpJune 12, 2023 2:00 PM

1686573769FBI monitoring online threats ahead of Trump indictment

The FBI is monitoring forums and online activity for potential security threats ahead of Donald Trump’s impending indictment on federal criminal charges.

Law enforcement sources tell CNN that FBI special agents assigned to the nationwide counterterrorism squads are actively working to identify any potential threats, as the former president is due in court for the first time to federal criminal charges.

So far, no specific and credible threat has been uncovered, the sources said.

However, several Trump supporters have announced plans to travel to Miami to rally around the former president.

The convicted Capitol rioter, known as Baked Alaska, revealed on social media that he was heading to Miami on Tuesday and that the Proud Boys would also be planning their attendance.

Trump allies and some GOP lawmakers also made inflammatory comments online following his indictment announcement.

Representative Andy Biggs tweeted Friday: We have now reached a war phase. An eye for an eye.

Rachel SharpJune 12, 2023 1:42 PM

1686572444 Sentenced January 6, rioter Baked Alaska pledges support for Trump during impeachment

The convicted Capitol rioter known as Baked Alaska has revealed plans to travel to Miami to support Donald Trump during his impeachment Tuesday.

Anthime Gionet was found guilty of unlawful protest after broadcasting himself live among the crowd of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a bid to overturn the election in favor of former presidents.

He was sentenced to two months in prison and was released in March.

On Friday, Gionet posted another livestream from outside Mar-a-Lago where he revealed his intentions to be in Miami for the former presidents’ court appearance.

A second person is heard warning him that he shouldn’t have mentioned that, to which Gionet replies, I know, but it leaked, so fuck it.

The FBI is monitoring online activity for signs of threats on or about Tuesday, as Mr. Trump faces 37 charges for handling classified documents.

Rachel SharpJune 12, 2023 1:20 PM

1686571200If even half of this is true, it’s toast:

Mr Barr said if even half of what is alleged in the 49-page, 37-account document is true, then the former president is toast.

Oliver O’Connell12 June 2023 13:00

1686570044Trump to deliver post-impeachment speech Tuesday night

Donald Trump announced his intention to deliver a post-impeachment speech on Tuesday evening.

The former president will be arraigned at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday on 37 counts of handling classified documents while leaving the White House.

He will then return directly to his New Jersey golf club to deliver a speech at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Rachel SharpJune 12, 2023 12:40 PM

1686568844Video resurfaces of Kid Rock claiming Trump showed him secret cards

A video has resurfaced online of Kid Rock claiming Donald Trump showed him secret cards.

In the 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson, Kid claims the former president also discussed what they should do about North Korea.

I was looking at maps and shit, and I was like, am I supposed to be in this shit? What do you think we should do about North Korea? What am I like? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer that question, Kid says in the clip.

Rachel Sharp12 June 2023 12:20

1686567600North Carolina Republicans rally around Trump after indictment

Any thought that the latest Donald Trump would dampen the enthusiasm of Republican primary voters for his candidacy was quickly dispelled by the overwhelming reception the former president received at the Republican Convention in North Carolina.

Eric Garcia reports from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Oliver O’Connell12 June 2023 12:00

