UK-based Khan supporters call for free and fair elections in Pakistan | Imran Khan





London, UK A crowd of around 200 gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Sunday, waving signs and green, black and red flags.

The song Aaj nahi, to kub? [If not today, then when?] echoed through loudspeakers across Westminster, while popular Pakistani songs played in the background.

The rally was organized by members of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a political party established in 1996 by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Worried members of the Pakistani diaspora have united with members of the UK-based Khans Group party, calling for free and fair elections and a return to the rule of law.

Maliha*, a digital media specialist in his 30s, had never attended a political protest until the Khans were ousted from power in April last year.

Khan lost a vote of no confidence in his leadership after facing mounting pressure over his foreign policy, a declining economy and a resurgence of the Pakistani Taliban armed group.

Maliha drove for more than three hours from her home in Cardiff, Wales, to attend the protest.

This is the situation in Pakistan at the moment myself and others thought it was unfair and believe this is part of a foreign backed campaign to remove Khan Sahib [Sir Khan] of power, she told Al Jazeera.

Supporters of Pakistan Imran Khan protest in London, UK [Indlieb Farazi Saber/Al Jazeera]

Khan’s supporters were quick to take to the streets of Pakistan after his ouster, followed by his supporters abroad.

In May this year, Khan was arrested by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency.

Thousands more took to the streets, with Pakistani police arresting and detaining more than 4,000 people, including journalists, according to Human Rights Watch.

The military-backed government has accused protesters of attacking police and government buildings, as well as military assets and installations.

Khan denied the charges and called for an independent investigation.

In his 26 years in politics, Khan Sahib has never called for violence, Maliha said, so blaming him for inciting what is happening in the streets of Pakistan is unfair.

In the UK, peaceful protests are protected by the European Convention on Human Rights.

On Sunday, a protester said: In Pakistan, there is no more freedom of expression under the new regime, so it is up to Pakistanis overseas to speak out. They are the only ones who still have a voice.

Maliha said the protesters wanted action from the UK government.

We must speak out for the future of Pakistan, for the women who have been abused in detention by the current regime, for human rights abuses and for the return to the rule of law, she said.

Maliha cited the British government’s pledge to promote and protect democracy and human rights abroad as part of its international development strategy.

Western democracies always talk about the rule of law, women’s rights, so why don’t they help now? she asked.

London-based political analyst and author Shehryar Fazli told Al Jazeera he saw no significant change in the UK’s approach to the Pakistani military with which it has a fairly good relationship.

I think there will certainly be concerns expressed about the terms of a free and fair election in October, but that said, I don’t think the UK is too interested in rocking the boat, Fazli said.

Intolerance of dissent

While Khan supporters in Pakistan have been threatened, beaten and detained, the army has also reportedly attacked family members of those protesting outside Pakistan.

The way they target people overseas suggests their tolerance for dissent has dropped significantly, Fazli said.

In London, Sheikh Ahsan stood slightly apart from the rest of the protesting crowd. The retired naval officer living in Romford, Essex, told Al Jazeera his son in Lahore was arrested three weeks ago and assaulted by Pakistani police for supporting Khan.

The country is now owned by the military, he said, adding that this has not deterred him from taking a stand.

I am here to support Khan, Ahsan said. We call on the regime to release him and drop the false charges against him.

Khan was released on May 12, but faces more than 100 corruption and terrorism charges.

He has called for snap elections to challenge the current government, which he says has been funded by foreign powers.

Fazli suggested that the military would simply disqualify Khan from the upcoming October elections.

I don’t think they will necessarily want to go further with a long prison term. This could agitate his supporters once again, he noted.

I think there is a new tactic now. If we can’t break Imran Khan, let’s break the rest of the party, which they managed to do very successfully, Fazli said.

More than 80 senior PTI members have left the party in recent weeks.

The mass exodus from the party, Fazli suggested, was likely compelled by forms of intimidation while party members were in detention.

There’s a file on everyone, especially politicians. It’s probably the threat that we can sideline you for many, many years, or we can affect your businesses, seize your assets, sue your families or do you want to retire from politics altogether, or join the new party we are helping to usher into existence?

If the PTI runs for election weaker in October, with no chance of winning the election, then the election will be held, Fazli said.

But Pakistani politics have always played out behind the scenes in London, where political dissidents have found refuge and strength since Pakistan was founded 76 years ago.

