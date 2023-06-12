Tory feud deepens as Rishi Sunak slaps Boris Johnson – Reuters





LONDON Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has traded public blows with his forward-thinking successor Boris Johnson amid a bitter Conservative Party row over Johnson’s bid to sneak his allies into the House of Lords. Sunak said Johnson “asked me to do something that I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was right”, a reference to the erasing of a list of names that Johnson hoped to elevate to the unelected second chamber. It prompted an angry response from Johnson, who accused Sunak the man he raised to Britain’s Cabinet in 2020 before a dramatic fall of “talking rubbish”. Johnson dramatically resigned as an MP on Friday, aiming for a parliamentary inquiry into his conduct in the Partygate affair and lambasting Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. The pair have a lot of bad blood between them, with Sunak dealing a mortal blow to Johnson’s government last year by stepping down as finance minister. The latest row is over Johnson’s resignation honors list, which allows an incumbent prime minister to appoint people to the second chamber and offer them titles. Some allies who expected rewards in Johnson’s slate on Friday found themselves empty-handed, and two resigned as MPs over the weekend arranging awkward by-elections for Sunak’s party. The appointments, approved by the House of Lords Appointments Committee (HOLAC), had to be approved by the British Prime Minister. In an unusual move this weekend, Downing Street released a list of names that had been authorized by HOLAC an apparent attempt to show that Sunak acted on the Watchdog’s recommendation rather than overruling it. “If people don’t like it, then tough” Asked about the controversy on Monday and whether Johnson tried to undermine it, Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think It was either overturning the decision of the HOLAC committee or making promises to people. “I wasn’t ready to do that. Like I said, I didn’t think it was good. And if people don’t like it, then tough. Sunak added, “When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change the policy and that’s what I do.” Asked by reporters midday Monday, Sunak’s spokesman flatly denied that the prime minister had reneged on a deal with Johnson to clear his proposed appointments. And they added of Johnson: ‘It’s up to former Prime Ministers to explain their reason for appointing individuals and I’m sure that will happen.’ But Johnson issued his own terse statement on Monday afternoon. “Rishi Sunak says nonsense,” he said. “To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to cancel HOLAC but simply to ask them to renew their verification, which was only a simple formality.” The row over Johnson’s resignation honors list comes as MPs on the House of Commons Privileges Committee prepare to sign what is expected to be a damning report into Johnson’s conduct. The committee has been investigating whether Johnson misled the House of Commons when he answered questions about lockdown-breaking parties that took place in government at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson called the committee a “kangaroo court.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/tory-feud-rishi-sunak-boris-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos