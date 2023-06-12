Geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 have impacted development in the Global South (PM Modi)





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G-20 Development Ministers meeting in Varanasi via video message, from New Delhi on June 12, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Development in the global south has been impacted by geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Opening the G20 development ministers meeting in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi called for inclusive and equitable attempts to achieve global development goals and said India was following a women-led development model. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for External Affairs stressed the need to address supply chain disruptions and reminded developed economies that picking is not an effective approach to tackling collective challenges. Development is a central issue for the countries of the South. Countries in the Global South have been hit hard by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic. And the food, fuel and fertilizer crises due to geopolitical tensions have dealt another blow. We must ensure that no one is left behind, Prime Minister Modi said in a video message released at the start of the event. India, the current G20 chair, is hosting the G20 development ministers meeting in Varanasi, which will focus on supply chain disruptions, food and energy security challenges, climate change and poverty. post-pandemic recovery. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi made no clear mention of the Ukraine crisis which has featured prominently in all G20 related events India has hosted so far. Comment |G20: India’s platform for global leadership In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi urged the G20 to overcome the challenges posed by the data divide and said high quality data is essential for development goals and said: Technology is used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible and ensure inclusiveness. India is willing to share its experience with partner countries. Prime Minister Modi further said that women set the development goals and urged the G20 to adopt the Action Plan for Women-led Development. In India, we do not limit ourselves to the empowerment of women. Ours is a women-led development. Women set the development agenda and are also agents of growth and change, Prime Minister Modi said. Speaking after Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar made the case for the less developed parts of humanity and said, “The international community must speak in unison for those who need it most. Mr. Jaishankar said progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals was slow even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the global pandemic has contributed to further erode the pace towards achieving the SDGs. The SDGs are a set of 17 ambitious social and economic goals that were adopted on January 1, 2016 to eliminate social ills by 2030. Mr. Jaishankar described the SDGs as a landmark but pointed out that the international community has not pursued them in a well-coordinated manner saying: Unfortunately, since its adoption in 2015, not only have we seen the political momentum s fade, but we have also witnessed fragmentation of international priorities where some goals are seen as more important than others. Such cherry picking is not in our collective interest. Mr. Jaishankar, who as India’s External Affairs Minister is also the face of India’s plans for international development cooperation, made the case that India should address development issues in of the next relevant summits, starting with the G20 summit. which will take place in Delhi in September. The G20 summit in New Delhi will be followed by the SDG Summit on September 18 and 19 in New York, the COP28 Summit in Dubai in November-December and the Future Summit which will also take place in September on the sidelines of the UN. Annual session of the General Assembly in 2024. Our efforts will strengthen the hands of our leaders when they come together in these historic summits, which I have spoken about, which are still ahead of us, Mr. Jaishankar said.

