Donald Trump’s most interesting challenger just jumped into the race





The growing field for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination just added at least three new names. One of them struck me as particularly interesting.

No, it wasn’t Dave Burgum, Governor of North Dakota. Please raise your hand if you had it on your 2024 bingo card (but only if your last name is not Burgum). So raise your other hand if you got my joke and you know his first name is actually Doug, not Dave.

File this under the Pete Buttigieg school of trying to catch lightning in a bottle and ending up in someone’s closet. No problem with that. This is often how a party’s hidden talents rise to the top. But few of us will be surprised if this is the last we hear much from him in regards to the 2024 race.

And no, that was not former Vice President Mike Pence’s statement. Pence is certainly a strong contender. He brings a unique dynamic to the race, running against Donald Trump, who (wrongly) accuses him of not (unconstitutionally) delivering him the White House. While comparisons to Thomas Jefferson and John Adams would probably earn you a stern look of disapproval from any serious scholar of United States history, it would be unfair to say that the personal relationship between Pence and Trump does not constitute compelling news.

But that dynamic says little about Pence’s chances in the race. And when it comes to that, Pence has a problem of his own: He may well be the only candidate that a large portion of Trump supporters actively dislike. In other words, while so-called MAGA Republicans might ultimately be willing to accept Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) or Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) as their nominee, we can’t say. so many pence. Indeed, Trump’s personality assassination of his strongest and most trusted lawyer in the first term was so visceral that it made one of the most decent and sympathetic people in American politics a non grata person among large swaths of the GOP electorate.

(That raises a separate question, for another day perhaps, of who in their right mind would agree to be Trump’s running mate next.)

No, the most interesting candidate to announce last week was not Burgum or Pence. It was former Gov. Chris Christie (RN.J.).

Not necessarily because he’s likely to win. At this point, it’s probably fair to say he’s unlikely to win. But it will certainly make racing much more entertaining. And he, and perhaps he alone, is in a position to take Donald Trump down a notch – or several notches.

Or maybe even down.

It could be argued that Christie is uniquely situated to give Trump tantrums. Keep in mind, to some degree, Christie was Trump before Trump. He was the outspoken, the no-BS, the iconoclast, the king of political takedowns and one-liners. He could dominate an entire media cycle with his unconventional approach to politics and his confrontational attitude towards the political media.

Like Trump, Christie likes to fight. And I don’t mean in the same way that all politicians these days utter the same slogans about “fighting for you”. I mean, get going – verbally, of course.

This is something Trump has never encountered before. One of the reasons Trump swept through the 2016 field like a hot knife through butter is that his opponents simply weren’t wired to take him on, on his own terms. Jeb Bush was not a political knife fighter. Marco Rubio thought he was, but he wasn’t. And Ben Carson – well, it was Ben Carson. None of them had it in their DNA to hit back at Trump the way he punched them. That doesn’t make them bad people, but it does make them unfit to fight Trump.

After spending an hour with Christie shortly before his announcement, I got the very real feeling that he, on the other hand, relishes the fight. Yes, he may be ‘in it to earn it’, but as part of that, he seems to relish pursuing the former president. He has known Trump for years. His experience with man is like that of so many others: collected, manipulated, used, then discarded.

But unlike the Mike Pences and Kayleigh McEnaneys of the world, Christie is able to exact some measure of revenge.

One final note: Christie played Joe Biden in the build-up to Trump’s 2020 debate, so the two have struggled before. And Trump is rumored to have walked out multiple times, at least once muttering that it was a good thing Biden “wasn’t as good as Christie.” Put simply, Trump might be scared to go up against the former New Jersey governor onstage.

It remains to be seen whether, after six years away, Christie can still bring an A-level political game. It’s unclear if voters even remember him. It’s an open question whether he’s still in the GOP mainstream. And of course, he just might find fundraising a challenge.

But what strikes me is that if you back Tim Scott or Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence (or Doug Burgum!), there’s a strong case for you to want to invest in Christie as well. He might not beat the guy at the front of the pack, but he might allow your favorite to do it.

And that is perhaps the most interesting thing that has happened in this race so far.

Mick Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina, is a NewsNation contributor. He served as director of the Office of Management and Budget, director of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, and acting White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump.

