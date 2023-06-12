UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry

LONDON — A UK parliamentary committee meets on Monday to wrap up its inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers about which parties in his Downing Street office breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions .

Members of Parliament’s Privileges Committee have vowed to continue the investigation into Johnson’s conduct after he unexpectedly resigned as lawmaker on Friday and angrily accused political opponents of ousting him in a witch hunt.

The committee is expected to finalize its long-awaited report on Monday. British media report that the results could be published in the coming days.

Before the findings were made public, Johnson, 58, said the privileges committee told him he would be disciplined for misleading Parliament over partygate, a series of boozy parties and rallies in his office who violated the strict pandemic restrictions that his government had imposed on the country.

He accused the seven-member committee, which includes members from the ruling Conservatives and opposition parties, of bias and called it a kangaroo court. In response, the committee said Johnson had questioned the integrity of Parliament with his attack.

Johnson’s successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, backed the parliamentary committee on Monday.

This is a properly constituted committee that the House (of Commons) has voted to carry out its work,” Sunak spokesman Max Blain said. “The government will in no way disparage or criticize the work of the committee which is doing exactly what Parliament has asked them to do.

The committee could have suspended Johnson from the House of Commons if he had deliberately lied. A suspension of 10 days or more means Johnson’s voters in his suburban London seat could seek his ouster and elect a new lawmaker.

While Johnson has left Parliament and will no longer be affected by any decision to suspend him, the committee may choose to apply other sanctions, such as barring him from Parliament grounds.

Revelations that Johnson and his staff hosted office parties, birthday parties and Wine Hour Fridays “in 2020 and 2021, at a time when millions were barred from to see loved ones or even attend family funerals, have angered many Britons and added to a series of ethics scandals Johnson resigned as Prime Minister last summer after a mass exodus of government officials to protest against his leadership.

Police fined him and other senior officials for breaking lockdown rules, but Johnson insisted to lawmakers he had not deliberately misled parliament at the course of gatherings.

He told the committee he sincerely believed the five events he attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were lawful work gatherings meant to boost morale. overworked staff in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Johnson’s surprise resignation has reopened bitter divisions within the ruling Conservative Party, which has seen its support dwindle in 13 years in power and now regularly trails the opposition Labor Party in the polls.

On Monday, Johnson was also embroiled in growing allegations that he pressured Sunak to help nominate his close political supporters for appointment to Parliament’s upper house, the House of Lords.

Sunak said Johnson asked him to do something I was not prepared to do by overturning the recommendations of the House of Lords Nominating Committee. Johnson fired back, saying Sunak was talking nonsense.

Sunak’s office on Friday released the names of those on Johnson’s resignation honors list, such as knighthoods granted by an outgoing prime minister following their resignation. The list did not include three of Johnson’s top political allies who were widely believed to be included.

Two of those people, former ministers Nigel Adams and Nadine Dorries, said they were also leaving parliament with immediate effect, triggering three special elections for the already struggling Tories.