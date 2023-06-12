



Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

Imran Khan promised to establish the rule of law. (AP)

I didn’t betray anyone, I was betrayed. I was the one who was stabbed in the back. I could have denoted General Bajwa three times, but I did not. They think the PTI will be crushed, but it won’t happen,” says Imran Khan

Speaking to reporters at the high court in Islamabad privately, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said those who left the party wronged themselves and not him.

It doesn’t matter if people come and go, luckily we are free of eligibles. I’m not sad that people left my party, in fact they hurt themselves a lot, he said.

I didn’t betray anyone, I was betrayed. I was the one who was stabbed in the back, Khan said, adding that I could have denoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa three times, but I did not.

They think the PTI will be crushed, but that won’t happen, he says.

ESTABLISH THE RULE OF LAW

In [Paks interior minister] In the Rana Sanaullah case, we called the cabinet major general. There was an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) case against Sanaullah. The major general was the leader. The Major General informed the Cabinet. We did not retaliate against Sanaullah. They are told (the establishment) that if I come to power, I will take revenge. We are the ummah of the Holy Prophet, he has forgiven everyone. When I return to power, I will try to establish the rule of law, Khan said.

All of this is done by those who know that no one will catch them. People have been brought into my party during my time, this is completely untrue. Everyone knows who forbade me to show, he said.

BILAWAL REACTS

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that Khan was not against military interference in politics, but was upset with the powerful establishment only because he did not supported him more, according to a media report.

Khan’s problem with the Pakistani military began in April last year when she said she would not get involved in politics or take sides, Bilawal told the news channel on Saturday. Al Jazeera based in Qatar.

The PTI presidents’ problem with the military is not that they are involved in politics; his problem with the army is that they don’t get involved in supporting him,” he said.

Bilawal said the role of the military in Pakistan’s politics cannot be denied. More than half of our history has been covered up by military rule. My party, the Pakistan People’s Party, has challenged every dictatorship in Pakistan’s history. He said, however, that Khan supported all dictatorships in Pakistan, including the last dictatorship of former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf.

Khan’s political history is that he supported all dictators and he supported all autocrats in the history of Pakistan, he said.

With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/those-who-have-left-pti-betrayed-imran-khan-talks-to-journalists-in-pak-court-exclusive-8059849.html

