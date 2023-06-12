Obtain President Joko Widodo’s blessing to the big family! Kaesang Pangareb ready to become candidate for mayor of Depok 2024!





DEPOK, DIO-TV.COM, Monday, June 12, 2023 – Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, has opened his voice regarding his support for him to become a candidate for mayor of Depok 2024. Kaesang Pengarep said he is ready to make Depok the first and ready to contest the parliamentary elections for Depok mayoral candidate in 2024. Kaesang Pangarep also informed that he had obtained the authorization of his family, in particular of the president Joko Widodo. “I am Kaesang Pangarep, I received permission and blessing from my family, God willing, with this I am ready to be the first Depok,” Kaesang Pangarep said on his YouTube channel “Kaesang Pangarep by GK Hebat “. Also Read: Really! Forbidden to meet, Ari Wibowo forbids Inge Anugrah to see his child during the divorce proceedings! For what? “please support, be merdeka!” Kaesang continued. Previously, the PDIP had caused a stir because the PSI had installed billboards bearing President Joko Widodo’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, as a candidate for mayor of Depok in 2024. Billboards for Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, have been massively installed in a number of strategic locations for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in the city of Depok. The city of Depok, included in the region of West Java province, one of the self-governing governments of Indonesia, is included in the concurrent regional leader elections in 2024, in which Kaesang Pangarep is one of the candidates. The step forward of Kaesang Pangarep in the election of the mayor of Depok is certain. This young politician could have won as long as he was quick to do something considered crucial. Among other things, immediately validate the support of the major parties for Depok. (Illustration: Sugawa.id/Lucy Indesky) Billboard narrative sentences are installed, many mischievous, among which is written: “PSI won, Mayor of Depok Kaesang Pangarep”. PDIP DPP Chairman Puan Marahani, who is now Chairman of the People’s Legislative Council of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR RI), pointed out that the door is open if Kaesang wants Depok’s mayoral candidate in 2024. According to Puan Maharani, the PDIP will directly question Kaesang Pangarep on his sincerity in his nomination as the candidate for mayor of Depok in 2024. Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) DPP General Secretary Ahmad Muzani in Jakarta on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 said, “Ready to join the stretcher of Kaesang Pangarep.”

